Not worth voting for

Just recently, the election took place and Americans where anxiously awaiting to hear who would get the responsibility of president put on their shoulders. Voting lingers in the very back of my mind like a forgotten box of knickknacks in an undisturbed attic, considering I am not exactly eligible to get the opportunity to join the people who have submitted their vote. In result of this, I haven’t given politics particularly serious thought and have chosen not to make such a fuss of something I can’t even attempt to sway with my opinion against thousands.
If I could vote, for at least this year, I wouldn’t have voted. There are several factors that contributed to why I came to this conclusion, one being both Trump and Biden’s mannerisms towards other people and each other, making me question the credibility of what they promise for America and wonder if they even care about its wellbeing or just the power. Each of their promises has a downfall that also keeps me a little apprehensive to think about voting for either. For instance, Trump wants to keep things open during the pandemic while Biden wants to shut things down.
Both have their downfall. Having everything open could possibly result in more cases and shutting things down could slow the economy. It’s practically a double-edged sword either way. Though I also believe that most everything has its disadvantages and they cannot promise anything perfect, but it is very hard to decide a firm one or the other. During debates they seemed to be more focused on making it more of a roasting competition than actually getting to their debating their topics. Obviously, there may be some conflict between two opposing sides competing with one another, but I think they went above and beyond and it made them look bad, displaying outmost immaturity. These factors have led me to believe that if I did have a say in the election, I wouldn’t give my voice. When you are given a country to lead, you do it with maturity, diligence and intelligence while respecting others whether you agree with them or not, because on top of your responsibilities, you represent that country and are part of their reputation.
Those things I listed I see in neither Trump nor Biden which puts the seal on my conclusion. I hope in the future our country’s leaders display a lot more promise with their actions and lead it with a cool head and open mind so, when it comes time, we may find ourselves a leader which we can look up to and respect as they respect us. This may sound like a mix of hopeful wishing and fantasy but if we just found someone with a mere inkling of sense, we would find ourselves and our country in luck.
With everything said and my opinion now out in the open, I hope our current leader, through their actions and decisions, chooses to represent our country the way its people would want it with practical knowledge. One day I hope to vote, as it is a privilege of the American adult, with high hopes for the leader I vote for without frustrated obligation over two unreliable candidates. Maybe, sometime in the future not far away, we find ourselves an election like that with a more variety of opinions and options without a firm or the other, and maybe, just perhaps, find a leader worth voting for.