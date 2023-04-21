Not quite everything is better in candy form

Let’s talk jelly beans, shall we? In case you haven’t noticed, there has been an explosion of different varieties and brands of jelly beans during recent Easter seasons, and that was certainly true this year.
Easter is over, so you may ask, “Why bother talking about jelly beans now?”
Well, it’s never too early to think about next year, right? And, hey, you might still be able to snag some jelly beans for half price.
I’ve tried a lot of different jelly beans: Brach’s traditional (regular and mini size), Brach’s speckled jelly bird eggs, Jelly Belly, Starburst (Fave Reds), Jolly Rancher, SweeTarts and Froot Loops. Yes, all of these are jelly beans. Some are, as you can tell by the names, jelly bean versions of other candies; and one is a jelly bean version of a cereal.
My least favorite beans were the Froot Loops ones. This surprised me because I actually love the cereal, and the jelly beans, as advertised, taste just like the cereal. Some things, though, just should not be transformed into jelly beans.
(If a cereal must be turned into jelly beans, though, it does make more sense to “candy-ify” Froot Loops than Kellogg’s All-Bran. And if you’re eating jelly beans, fiber is probably not at the top of your list of concerns.)
But if you’re one of those people who would rather have a bowl of jelly beans for breakfast than a bowl of cereal, Froot Loops jelly beans would not be a bad choice. A serving of Froot Loops jelly beans (27 pieces, 30 grams) weighs in at only 110 calories; a serving of Froot Loops cereal (1 1/3 cups, 39 grams) is 150 calories — so you get a little more in terms of volume and weight but also more in terms of calories.
Although the cereal has vitamins and minerals whereas the jelly beans have none, the good thing about the candy in terms of nutrition (did I just say that phrase?) is that it has no fat or sodium, whereas a serving of the cereal has 2% of your daily fat and 9% of your daily sodium.
Although I was surprised to see Froot Loops jelly beans, I shouldn’t have been. Perversely, we are a nation of people who like to eat one food and have it taste like another.
Take Oreo cookies, for instance. At one time, it was understood that Oreos were two chocolate cookies sandwiching a white creme filling. This generation no more understands what a traditional Oreo cookie is than what a rotary phone is. Now, Oreos have fillings such as blackout cake and caramel coconut, and the cookies themselves are sometimes not even chocolate.
Candy bars, too, feature special flavors: Kit Kats, lime pie and lemon crisp; M&M’s, dark chocolate mint and white chocolate strawberry shake. And various brands of ice cream have flavors as diverse as blueberry pancake and everything bagel.
Jelly Belly has made a success out of jelly beans that taste like almost anything you can imagine (my favorites include buttered popcorn and toasted marshmallow), so it’s no surprise that other companies are trying to horn in on its success.
I imagine that next year Trix jelly beans and Fruity Pebbles jelly beans — and maybe even Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts and Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts jelly beans — will vie for shelf space next to the Froot Loops jelly beans.
But really, Froot Loops is missing the boat — or the cereal bowl — here. The company should be thinking outside the (cereal) box for jelly bean flavors to pair with its cereal-flavored jelly beans. Got milk, anyone?
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.