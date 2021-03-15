Not much experience with bullying

Bullying is a big issue, though I haven’t had much experience with it personally at my school. Every once in a while the school has a guest speaker come and speak to the students on this topic. These speakers reveal different instances that have happened and the cruelty that others have experienced never ceases to amaze me.
At my very small school, everyone knows everyone. The class sizes are small and your classmates basically morphe into a second family. Because of this, everyone knows exactly what to do to push each other’s buttons. This usually ends up with kids trying to entertain themselves by poking fun at another student just to spice up life in a small town school; however, this isn’t bullying. Bullying is when someone actively wants to harm or intimidate another person. What I see is usually just friends trying to annoy each other and get a rise out of another student. The annoyance wears off anywhere from the end of the class period or a couple days at most. In the past there have been students from different classes who have left the school because they felt they were being bullied or felt like an outsider. Some argue that these students were bullied, while others argue that they weren’t, but the fact remains that they left because they felt as if they didn’t belong in the school. These instances are always sad to hear about no matter what school you go to.
I’m not sure what school administrations can really do to stop the bullying that happens amongst teenagers. As the cliche goes, “if there’s a will, there’s a way”. If someone truly wants to be mean then they will find a way to be mean to another student. I don’t think a student would bully another person in front of a school administrator. I imagine they would wait until the teacher is out of ear shot before they would say anything. I also think that it is harder to catch a bully now than it was in the past with the advancement of technology. This makes it harder for teachers to catch what students are saying to each other as the messages can disappear and they aren’t spoken out loud. Students probably aren’t very forthcoming when they are being bullied as well. The bullying beats a person’s confidence and self esteem down to a pulp. This makes it harder for a student to admit that they are being bullied and they feel ashamed as if there is something wrong with them.
Although bullying is an important issue, I don’t believe it will be completely eliminated. There will always be someone out there who thinks that intimidating another individual gives them the sense of power or the one who tries to harm others for their own entertainment.