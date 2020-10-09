I can’t believe that I’m saying this, but … I wish winter would arrive.
Wow. If you knew how much I abhor cold weather, you would find my statement inexplicable.
But as much as I hate when the mercury goes down, I hate even more when the fly population goes up. And if we can get some frigid conditions for at least a few days, well, that will help with population control.
For those of you who are insect lovers, I do want to clarify that I’m not opposed to insects in their natural habitat, which I consider to be outside. I am opposed, though, to insects in my natural habitat, which I consider to be inside my home.
The weather has been incredibly balmy lately, but the flies know that their days are numbered — if they can’t find a warm refuge somewhere, that is. And the warm refuge that seems to be most appealing to them is our house.
I don’t know what your house looks like, but the outside walls of our house in the afternoons have been more black than gray, which is the color of the siding. And, unfortunately, more than a few of those insects have managed to find a way to become uninvited “guests” in our house each day.
Granted, the screen doors are not completely tight, but the windows and siding are just a few years old. Yet, flies seem to be masters of escape — escape from the cold, that is. I like to think that they are locked out of the house, but they are agile or smart or both. They either slip in some hidden cracks or dart in when we go in and out of the door.
My only consolation is that flies have no respect for vice-presidential debate venues, either.
Besides the annoyance of flies buzzing around indoors and the mess of fly spots that they create, there is the time factor. Every afternoon now, I have to spend time on fly control.
What is fly control? you ask.
Fly control involves me going from room to room with a vacuum cleaner and hose attachment and vacuuming up all of the flies that are clustered around the windows and doors, seemingly trying to — somewhat ironically — escape back outside.
This is no small task: It involves 21 windows and two doors. I actually have this worked into my schedule each day. My rugs are wondering why the windows and doors get more attention than they do.
And what I’m wondering is how it is possible for me to vacuum a window clean of flies — and then have more flies appear a few minutes later. Where do they come from that fast? Where have they been hiding?
What I absolutely don’t wonder about is flies’ intelligence. They might be smart enough to sneak into the house, but if they were truly cerebral, they would find someplace less obvious than a window to hang about. (I’d never find them, for example, if they crawled behind the couch cushions or under the beds.)
And what is it with flies and walls? People say that they wish they were a fly on the wall, but that doesn’t seem like a recipe for a long life.
Anyway, as you can see, flies are making me angry, and winter can’t come too soon. But the cold — well, I can’t promise that snow won’t make me “fly” into a temper, too.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.