STANTON — A former Pilger village clerk isn’t scheduled to be sentenced until next year, but already some residents around Stanton County believe it won’t be enough.
Kimberly Neiman, 58, Pilger, entered a guilty plea Monday to attempted theft by unlawful taking in connection to the theft of funds while she served as the village clerk.
Neiman entered the plea in Stanton County District Court to the Class IIIA felony in connection with the theft of funds from the Village of Pilger.
As part of the plea agreement, she also agreed to pay $44,381 in restitution to the village and the Pilger Fire Department, according to information provided by Stanton County officials.
Neiman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year on felony theft charges, following a lengthy investigation by the sheriff’s office and Stanton County Attorney’s Office.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2021, by District Judge Mark Johnson.
Reaction to the story has prompted concerns, according to reaction on social media and contacts to the Daily News.
In part, some people have asked why many of the charges were dropped. And with reports that hundreds of thousands were missing, why would she have to pay only $44,000?
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said there are a lot of issues with the case. In addition, matters could have been handled differently for years.
“Nobody has ever seen a case like this,” he said.
Stanton County Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office spent about 500 hours investigating the case. The statute of limitations goes back three years, but there were allegations going back to 2006, according to earlier Daily News stories.
“It was a significant case,” Unger said Wednesday. “We took it very seriously.”
Both Lammli and Unger said they were not going to comment publicly beyond those statements.
According to previous Daily News stories, the unlawful taking of money from the village went back to at least 2006. Neiman was placed on administrative suspension by the Pilger Village Board in December 2018 and terminated in February 2019.
On March 10 of this year, Neiman made her first appearance in county court. At that time, she originally faced 17 counts.
The state auditor’s office, which was asked to look into the village’s financial records, said in a report in 2019 that $562,476 was paid by checks to alleged scammers before and after tornadoes tore through the Northeast Nebraska community in 2014.
An additional $156,358 was paid to alleged scammers via village credit cards, the audit stated.
Several of the payments went to entities in New York, Connecticut and Quebec, Canada, at mailing addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.”
They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings in both the U.S. and Canada. Some of the checks paid for services never received, the audit said.
Neiman was honored for her work after the June 16, 2014, tornadoes struck Pilger and destroyed or caused 73 residences, 18 commercial buildings and 16 grain bins to be destroyed or razed.