Are journalists biased or have they truly mastered the art of impartiality? Obviously living in a world where bias didn’t exist would be super helpful when it comes to fact-digging. However, disregarding all bias on a topic is nearly impossible. That being said, what is the appropriate stance a journalist should take on their topics?
Adding a disclaimer in the article that states the possibility of bias could be a helpful precursor to the readers. Even if an author tries to be unbiased, they could leave out information that doesn’t align with their beliefs. Consequently, they’d be adding a bias without even intending to do so.
Because it’s nearly impossible to be completely impartial, providing both sides would be the best way to report on a topic. Although a journalist may not want to write about an opposing viewpoint, it would still be the most effective way to report without prejudice.
On the contrary, some readers prefer to have bias in the articles they decide to read. This being said, there could be separate sections for biased and unbiased articles. Another option would be to have the same amount of articles supporting each of the opposing arguments. This way each group would be represented, and the readers would be able to form their own opinions because they would be shown facts from each side.
Additionally, it would not be fair to run only articles that are approved by the viewpoints of the person in charge. The people who read the articles that are published would then not have a full understanding of what is truly happening in the world they are living in. It has been a conspiracy lately that certain news agencies have been publishing articles with only a certain bias that was approved by the owners of the agency. Because not many people do a lot of research when it comes to the news, it could be super detrimental to only read articles that contain bias.
Overall, bias is inevitable. However, there are precautions that can be taken to prevent a certain bias from overtaking a news agency. This way all sides of a story can be reported to get the most accurate information about a story.