Not Catholic, still participates

Lent is a period of 40 days, from Ash Wednesday leading up to Easter. It’s a time where people will often practice fasting, or giving up something they enjoy, so they can remind themselves of Jesus’ sacrifice for them. Typically, Catholics participate in this, but I know people outside of Catholicism that participate also.
Though I am not a Catholic, there are times that I participate in Lent just to help improve myself, by maybe giving up pop or chips or even a bad habit. Although this is a hard task to do for some, it is always good, and not just during Lent, to give up a bad habit or improve your health just to show Jesus how thankful you are for his sacrifice and what you are given every day. I haven’t yet decided what I may be giving up for Lent this year, but what tends to help me stick to the absence of this is just to keep telling myself that I am improving myself in one way or another, and that’s always good to do.