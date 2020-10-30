Out with the old, in with the new.
This expression generally means that it’s a positive thing to get rid of outdated ideas, things, etc., and replace them with new ones.
From a different perspective, though, technology has a way of eradicating old standbys — and not necessarily in a positive way.
I’m sure that you will accuse me of being sentimental when I tell you that I wish for the return of many items that are now more common in museums than in homes. And you might be right — but you also will have to agree that I’m correct in recognizing the superiority of these items.
Take, for example, rotary-dial phones. Granted, such phones took longer to dial numbers than cellphones do and such phones were not portable, but the quality of the call was much better.
Items such as rotary-dial phones, typewriters and record players are some of the most well-known remnants of a nonextant past, but they are not the only items from bygone days that didn’t make it into the present day.
One item that you probably won’t find in a museum and about which you won’t find many young people in the know is the birthday book.
A birthday book is a book containing a separate page(s) for each month of the year, and each month contains separate lines for each day. The purpose of the book is to record the birthdays of friends and relatives as a reminder to oneself. Because the book is not specific to one year like a calendar, the book can be used year after year. And, of course, birthdays can be added to the book as new friends are made and new members are added to one’s family.
I imagine that most people with cellphones record birthdays in their phones and set their phones to give them reminders of each birthday. And since 96% of Americans have cellphones, according to the Pew Research Center, “most people with cellphones” would undoubtedly include most people in general.
Clearly, then, birthday books are a thing of the past.
But in my house, the past lives on. I do in fact own — and use — a birthday book.
As much as I love my birthday book, it does have one drawback. With a birthday book, the owner has to look at it at the beginning of each month to see whose birthdays fall in that month and when. The problem — for me, anyway — is that I don’t always remember to look at the book right away at the beginning of a month. Thus, I sometimes forget to give birthday greetings to those whose birthdays fall at the beginning of a month.
I suppose that this is less a drawback of the book, though, and more a drawback of me in particular.
So technology is an improvement in that a cellphone can remind a person of specific birthdays on or before those days.
But the benefit of a birthday book is that there is room to make notations next to a person’s name. Thus, for some people in my birthday book, I jotted down when a person was born or how old a person was in a given year.
And people who have passed away are still listed in my birthday book. The book is a constant reminder of special people in my life, alive or dead.
So, while technology supersedes the past, my birthday book memorializes it.
We definitely need to continue with “in with the new,” but we need to reconsider “out with the old.”
