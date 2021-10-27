Not a good year for procrastinators

There’s a shortage of farm equipment parts, a shortage of cars, a shortage of lumber, computer chips and maybe even gas. We’ve seen the pictures on TV of all the cargo ships floating out in the Pacific Ocean with the couch we ordered in February 2020 stashed somewhere in a container on one of them. It can be infuriating but the couch and probably about everything on those ships can wait. We’re not in dire need of probably 90% of what’s in those containers. Then, I hear some disturbing news. We all need to purchase Christmas gifts now because there may not be anything to choose from in about six weeks.
This recommendation strikes terror in my heart because I usually wait until the first or second week of December to even think about what gifts to buy and I’m still tracking them down on the 3rd week hopefully leaving the week of Christmas open for wrapping but that doesn’t always happen that way. Yes, I’m one who may be pushing the cart scouring the aisles at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. In my defense, there have been lots of years when I got some great stuff at the last minute.
I think a person has to be in a “mood” to Christmas shop. Halloween and Thanksgiving are not conducive to the whole Christmas mood. I can’t even think straight when there are pumpkins and pilgrims crowding up my whole viewing space. I avoid Christmas displays like the plague this time of year.
But for Christmas, 2021, I’m told it’s all going to have to change. Me and all the other procrastinators are going to be forced to (eek) write out a list in the next week or two and then get started purchasing those things. It gives me a cold sweat thinking about it.
There’s no more dawdling on October and November weekends, sizes need to be attained. Secret Santas need to be selected.
I’ve heard enough news stories about the dire situation predicted in December that I took a quick trip to a store to see what I’m up against. Lo and behold, there’s toys and gifty things everywhere. It doesn’t look like a looming shortage of anything to me. The shelves are packed from top to bottom.
So, I’m back to taking a deep breath and a long sip of my pumpkin spiced latte. Maybe it will be a good year for giving tickets to concerts and coupons for carwashes. I’m not getting all panicky yet. Like all good procrastinators, I know that it will all work out in the end. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this beautiful fall all the non-gift buying that goes with it.