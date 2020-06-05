Not a garden-variety gardener

Cross your fingers for me, please.
I’m going to need as many crossed fingers as possible, I’m sure.
That’s because I’ve decided to foray into the field of gardening (pun intended).
This has nothing to do with the coronavirus. Apparently, a lot of people, bored at home with nothing to do or anxious that their food supply is threatened, have become first-time gardeners.
I’m not bored or overly worried about the food supply.
But I do like fresh garden produce, and my usual way of getting it — my husband — is on strike.
My husband and his four siblings learned how to garden from their mother, who was an amazing gardener. My husband, too, is a fabulous gardener. He has the touch, and plants thrive under his care.
This year, though, he decided he just needed a break from it. He’s been a little frustrated by gardening in recent years, partly because circumstances — like damaging hail or ravenous rabbits — often converge to counteract his efforts and partly because he doesn’t have the time to take care of the garden once the plants emerge.
Up until this point, I have been blissfully unaware of all the work that goes into gardening. I have been perfectly happy to allow my husband the pleasure of tilling, planting, weeding and picking.
Sigh. I suppose it’s no wonder that he went on strike.
As my not-so-subtle hints and sweetly cajoling looks had no effect on him, I decided to take matters into my own not-so-talented hands.
Unlike my husband, I have no family history of gardening. I do remember that my father planted some radishes behind our house one year, but I can’t even remember if that lone gardening experience was successful or not.
The one time I actually touched our garden — my husband’s garden — was definitely not a successful experience. The first year that we were married, I decided to be a good wife and weed his freshly planted plot. Turns out that the “weeds” were actually the beginnings of his vegetables. …
But I decided to bury the past.
And, hey, how hard could gardening really be anyway?
Turns out it’s not as simple as my husband made it look.
I began by checking out the tiller, which seemed ridiculously heavy and unwieldy. So, I looked online and found a version of gardening called no-till, which dispenses with — what else? — tilling.
It does not dispense with grueling prep work, however. No-till gardening means creating your own raised garden by hauling in dirt to the garden spot —a labor-intensive task. I made numerous trips with a wheelbarrow between the corral, with its manure-heavy dirt, to my garden bed, shoveling dirt into the wheelbarrow, dumping it into my plot and carefully spreading it out.
I created a frame around the plot with logs from the woodpile and covered the plot with hay as a weed-prevention method before planting seeds.
How much to water? How often to water? I’ve been fretting about these, quite literally, life-or-death (for the plants) questions.
This morning, I found an answer. Well, sort of an answer: A couple of zucchini plants and some corn plants have reared their leafy heads above the surface.
I have no idea whether anything else will appear or if I can keep alive whatever does start growing.
Yes, I know. It’s supposedly simple: Sunlight ,water and weed control.
But I’m pretty certain there’s also an element of luck. So, keep your fingers crossed for me, please.
