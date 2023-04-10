Northeast's streak snapped in 9-5 loss to McCook

The Northeast Community College baseball team had a six-game winning streak snapped on Monday afternoon, as it lost to the McCook Community College Indians 9-5 in a non-conference game at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I didn’t think we came with the same energy,” coach Marcus Clapp said. “I don’t feel like we stuck with our approach very good.”
McCook, then down 1-0, had runners on second and third in the top of the third. Ethan Murdoch was at bat with a 3-2 count.
Murdoch grounded the next pitch to Jackson Horn at third base, whose throw to first was wild, allowing two runs to score and putting the Indians on top.
Jackson Yeager brough Murdoch home with a double to make it 3-1 by the end of the frame.
The error was one of five for the Hawks (26-9) in the game. The bad fielding was one of many shortcomings that Clapp felt went back to the team’s lack of energy.
“On the basepaths, we missed a couple of signs today. We’re thirty-something games into it. We can’t be missing signs,” he said. “Overall, I honestly didn't think we showed up to play today.”
McCook added some insurance in the top of the fifth starting with a one-run single by Alliskair Descartes. Murdoch immediately followed with a two-run home run over the right center field wall to make it 6-1.
The Hawks began to find their footing in the bottom of the sixth. Harrison Taubert led the inning off with a triple and Kaden Young drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Horn grounded out, then Korben Rich singled and Cade Grevengoed hit a homerun to make it a 6-4 ballgame.
Gabe Rodriguez came in for Northeast out of the bullpen to start the top of the seventh and got the first two batters out. The next two walked, forcing Jackson Foster to come in.
The sophomore got a full count, but allowed a single to load the bases. Tyus Chudomelka followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 9-4.
Young got the Hawks back on the board with another sac fly in the bottom half.
Northeast was down to its final out in the bottom of the seventh before Taubert beat out a throw to first to get on base. Young followed with a single to put two on, then it seemed as if Horn beat out another throw that would've brought the tying run to the plate.
However, after the umpires talked it over, Horn was called out, ending the game.
The four runs scored were the fewest by the Hawks in a nine-inning game since March 25, when they lost to Marshalltown 5-2. Clapp felt the team once again found itself struggling against a left handed starting pitcher. In this case, Ethan Badcock.
“We’ve struggled with lefties all year,” he said. “We don't want to hunt fastballs and take the ball the other way and so we get long and we get big and we pop up and we roll over.”
“That’s just part of hitting is you’ve got to stay consistent in your approach no matter who’s pitching and I just don’t think we did that.”
Badcock went five innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out six.
Grevengoed got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a one-run single into left field. His three runs batted in led the Hawks.
Northeast returns to the diamond and to conference action on Wednesday when it hits the road to face Ellsworth. Clapp hopes that, sooner rather than later, the Hawks can establish consistency.
“We’re just a little too inconsistent with what we’re doing,” he said. “So we’ve just got to be more consistent.
McCook 003 030 300 — 9 9 2
Northeast 010 003 100 — 5 11 5
WP: Ethan Badcock. LP: Aidan Brainard. 2B: (MC) Tyus Chudomelka, Jackson Yeager; (NE) Jackson Horn. 3B: (NE) Harrison Taubert. HR: (MC) Ethan Murdoch; (NE) Cade Grevengoed.