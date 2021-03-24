The Northeast Community College women's basketball team exacted revenge against a ranked opponent Wednesday night in rather dominant fashion, using a solid all-around performance to topple Des Moines Area Community College 75-54 on Wednesday night.
The men were not as fortunate, falling 78-57 at the Cox Activities Center.
Des Moines' women entered the night third in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with a 13-3 record and a No. 12 ranking in NJCAA Division II. But none of that mattered as Northeast (10-7 ICCAC, 11-7 overall) led for all but the final three-plus quarters.
"That's a good win for us," Northeast women's coach Matt Svehla said. "We need that heading down toward the end of the season here."
Ashley Hassett was a big reason the Hawks were able to turn the tables following a 75-57 loss to the same Bears on Feb. 17. Hassett was 9 of 12 from the field and hit 8 of 10 free throws on her way to a game-high 28 points.
But it wasn't just her. Patricija Peric had 14 points and six assists, Breanna Stouffer had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Taylor Peter had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"I thought that, this game, we figured out what they were doing when they were switching (defenses) and we made adjustments," Svehla said. "We understood what we needed to do."
Northeast started off hot, thanks in part to Stouffer's offensive rebound and corner 3-pointer that put the Hawks in front 6-0 just 1 minute, 53 seconds into the game. But by the media timeout, Des Moines rallied to take a 7-6 lead. The Hawks went cold for 4:53, not scoring another point until Hassett cashed in a 3-point play to tie it at 9 with 3:14 left in the first quarter. Then Peter's steal led to Brianna Bauer's 3-pointer from the top of the key to regain the lead at 12-9 with 2:43 on the clock, and the Hawks led the rest of the game.
While both teams struggled down the stretch in the first quarter with turnovers, those problems persisted for the Bears thanks to the Hawks' tough defense. At the second quarter media timeout, Des Moines had more turnovers (14) than points (12) and was shooting 27.8% (5 of 18).
"I think the big thing for us was on the defensive end of the floor," Svehla said. "We really guarded them. We talked about how we wanted to defend some certain things."
That allowed Northeast's lead to reach double digits around that break. Peric's inside dish to Bauer resulted in a layup, and after the media timeout, Bauer then converted the 3-point play chance for a 22-12 lead with 4:31 until halftime.
Northeast shot 50% in the first eight minutes of the second quarter, but the Hawks missed its last four shots from the field to settle for an 11-point halftime advantage.
"I thought we got out of the gates really well," Svehla said. "It could've been better. We missed some shots around the basket that could've popped the game open early, but we didn't finish."
From there, the lead waffled between nine and 19 points until the final minutes. The Hawks scored an 11-1 run in just 1:52 of the third quarter, building a 44-25 advantage with 6:29 left, but were outscored 14-10 the rest of the quarter.
Des Moines mounted one final threat, scoring nine straight points, including a Magan Christopherson 3-pointer and an Emily Caspers layup, to cut the gap to 57-48 with 7:12 to play.
Hassett then started the game-deciding run with a corner 3-pointer to answer, then she hit a second-chance jumper down low. Yiesha Williams then hit a cutting Peric in the lane with a perfect pass, and Peric's jumper returned the lead to 15. The two connected again on the ensuing possession, this time resulting in a Peric 3-pointer for a 68-50 lead with 4:09 left. Northeast would lead by at least 16 the rest of the way.
The Hawks shot 14 of 20 from the field in the second half on their way to finishing 49.0% (24 of 49) while holding the Bears to 31.1% (19 of 61).
"As a coach, sometimes it's not always how you practice or talk about it, but I liked to see the carryover," Svehla said. "I thought we had good carryover from our practice to what we wanted to do tonight."
THE HAWKS snatched the momentum from the outset in the men's, getting 3-pointers from Ben Tew and a tie-breaking one from Evan Decker to lead 10-7 just 4:39 into the game. But Preston Thomas landed a dunk and then turnaround jumper to put Bears up 13-10 before Goanar Biliew hit back-to-back layups to stretch it to 17-10, punctuating a 10-0 run in just 1:27.
The Hawks rebounded thanks to Jared Lopez, who hit a 3-pointer and then a layup to pull within 19-16 with 11:13 left in the half. And then, nothing.
"We were getting out there and we were covering them up," Northeast men's coach Dan Anderson said. "They're a good ball club, and we knew that they were going to come and shoot it."
From that point, neither team scored for 7:28, and neither made a field goal for 9:09.
Thomas hit the first of two free throws with 3:45 left in the half to return some offense to the contest. Willie Guy connected on a behind-his-head layup with 2:04 left in the half, but Michael Anderson answered with a 3-pointer to put the Hawks within a possession with 1:38 left in the half, and the Hawks were still within 23-19 at the break.
But it take long for Des Moines, ranked fifth nationally by the NJCAA in Division II, to demolish whatever doldrums it had in the first half.
In three minutes, the Bears bashed their way to a 38-21 lead, getting things cranked up when Mark Bradshaw drilled a 3-pointer and tacked on a conventional 3-point play to lead 31-19 just 1:27 into the second half. After two Lopez free throws, Christian Haffner hit a 3-pointer before another Bradshaw layup put the lead at 17.
"We didn't shoot very well," Anderson said. "We struggled with shooting, and if some of our shots don't go in, we tend to dig ourselves into holes."
It took 5:55 of the second half for Des Moines to match its entire first-half production when it scored 23 of first 30 points of the half. That opened a 20-point lead, and when Northeast got to within 15 on Grant Stec's jumper with 10:55 to play, Des Moines answered with a 15-3 run that all but put the game away at 68-41 with 7:48 still on the clock.
Northeast shot just 20.6% (7 of 34) in the first half, but made up for it by hitting three more 3-pointers than Des Moines in the first half. For the game, the Hawks were 29.9% (20 of 67), while the Bears were 43.5% (30 of 69), including 55.6% (20 of 36) in the second half.
Lopez had a game-high 22 points for the Hawks, while Evan Decker added 15 and Michael Anderson 10.
"I thought we played a little bit better in the second half," Anderson said, "but they played a lot better in the second half."
Women's game
Des Moines 9 9 21 15 — 54
Northeast 12 17 25 21 — 75
DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (13-4): Jada Powell 3-8 1-2 7; Magan Christopherson 2-9 4-6 9; Grace Flanagan 4-16 1-2 11; Emily Caspers 3-5 2-4 8; Jenna Bohaty 2-5 0-0 5; Emma Jacobsen 1-2 0-0 3; Jensen Archibald 1-4 1-2 3; Camry Jones 2-9 2-2 6; Lexi Branning 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 19-61 11-18 54.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE (12-7): Yiesha Williams 1-1 1-2 3; Taylor Peter 2-8 6-11 10; Patricjia Peric 5-12 3-4 14; Ashley Hassett 9-12 8-10 28; Breanna Stouffer 4-10 1-2 11; Hannah Ollendick 1-3 0-0 3; Brianna Bauer 2-3 1-1 6. Totals: 24-49 20-30 75.
Men's game
Des Moines 23 55 — 78
Northeast 19 38 — 57
DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (13-4): Willie Guy 5-12 2-2 13; Christian Haffner 4-8 0-0 11; Mark Bradshaw 5-12 2-3 13; Zach Hobbs 1-6 1-2 3; Ryan Schmitt 1-8 1-2 3; Preston Thomas 4-7 1-2 10; Devin Wade-Henderson 3-4 0-0 6; Jean Francois 1-2 4-6 6; Goanar Biliew 6-7 1-3 13; Treyton Sturgeon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 30-69 12-20 78.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE (3-17): Michael Anderson 4-16 0-1 10; Justin Hiser 0-1 0-0 0; Evan Decker 6-11 1-1 15; Jared Lopez 7-17 5-7 22; Ben Tew 2-13 1-1 6; Devin Ross 0-4 2-2 2; LaVonte Howard 0-2 0-0 0; Trey Drummond 0-0 0-2 0; Grant Stec 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 20-67 9-14 57.