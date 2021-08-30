Northeast women’s soccer team back for more success

Despite their regular fall soccer season moved to the spring of 2021, the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship and qualified for a first-ever trip to the Division II National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
At the national tournament in Evans, Georgia, the team went 1-1 in pool play — falling just short of making the final four tournament field to conclude a 13-4-1 season. Ninth-seeded Northeast lost 2-0 to No. 4 seed Heartland Community College, then defeated fifth-seeded Howard Community College 1-0.
And now the Hawks are preparing to open a new fall season — and they have added a new goal to their list.
“Basically, we got back in the middle of June from nationals and sent the players home, and now a month and a half later, they’re all back on campus, so I was a little worried about burnout and how would they feel because that last season was three games a week and every time we turned around we were traveling or playing,” Miller said. “So it was a hectic year, but after talking to some of the players in July, they were excited, they couldn’t wait to get back. I think last season allowed them to see what can happen, and they’re hungry for it.
“The freshmen were at schools where they missed a season or had it shortened, so they’re excited to come in and get to do what is scheduled. Combining those two things, they’re excited and ready to go.”
Miller said going to the national tournament was “an amazing experience” that was earned by beating “a very good Hawkeye (Community College) team” in the conference championship.
However, qualifying for the national tournament satisfied a program goal, and Miller thought his squad didn’t adjust its mental approach in its first pool play game in Georgia.
“Once that goal was fulfilled, when we started our first match, it took us a little while to gather our thoughts and actually play,” Miller said. “It was somewhat surreal to know that you’re one of the 12 teams that has qualified for that tournament.”
“It was so much fun watching the talent of the teams from all over the nation that were there,” he said. “Then realizing that you’re one of those teams, and everybody is also watching you. Getting that experience was good for me and for the players.”
Winning the conference championship, and the national berth that goes with it, will continue to be the primary program goal, Miller said.
“But now that we’ve been at nationals, our goal can’t be just about going,” he said. “We have to progress when we get there, win enough games to make it out of pool play and get into the semifinal matches. I think that’s how the players and coaches see it now that we’ve been there.”
To pursue that goal, Northeast is heading into its 2021 fall season with a combination of returning players and enthusiastic freshmen who are already making their mark in the program.
“We have five girls who have come back for the ‘COVID replacement’ year — Naomi Pedroza, Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Hannah Cherven and Riley Gilbert, who were all starters. Kelsey Tabbert was our backup goalkeeper, but she played forward for us most of the season,” Miller said. “That’s some leadership on the field, some people that have been around for two full years.”
True sophomores Brianna Mendias, Sara Pedroza and Jessica Clinton are all returning starters. Adding in several talented recruits gives the Hawks the depth that was lacking last year when injuries forced some players to miss games.
“The big thing for us this year is depth; we have a lot more talent, and the talent on the bench will be very, very close to the starters,” Miller said. “We’re having a very tough time figuring out who is going to be our starters, which is a great problem to have.”
“Even our goalkeeper is a good competition; Kelsey is having a good competition with Carolin Stahlmann, a girl from Germany,” he said. “They both are good at certain things, so it’s going to come down to what we need and who fits it the most.”
Offensively, the Hawks return the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-American selection in Naomi Pedroza, who accounted for 16 goals and 10 assists, which was tops in the ICCAC.
“She has been among the top five or six goal scorers in the nation both years she’s been here,” Miller said. “Her sister Sara was third in the conference in goals, so two of our main goal scorers are back. I’m really excited about that.”
Defensively, Clinton, another first-team All-American returns to guide a Northeast defense that allowed only 16 goals in 18 games last spring.
The Hawks have added 10 freshmen who not only provide position-related depth and talent — such as much-needed midfielders — but also fit the chemistry of the program.
“We try to teach and push certain things here in the group,” Miller said. “The girls that we have, their chemistry seems to be there, their personalities are very connecting, so it’s good.”
As the team prepares for its season-opening games, Miller and assistant Lauren Hirsch are attempting to “identify the players and the positions where they can help the most.”
“Right now that’s the toughest thing; it seems like the season is coming so quickly,” Miller said before the season began last week. “We’ve had a whole week and a scrimmage to get them into their roles, but we’ve got a game soon, and I’m not so sure we’re going to have it all ironed out yet.”
“It’s a fast season, but hopefully we’re playing late in November. We want to go back-to-back in winning our conference, although it’s going to be difficult to do in our tough conference,” he said. “We want to make it to nationals, which is in Wichita, Kansas, this year, and we want to make it out of pool play. I think we all believe, if we can get out of pool play, there’s a chance, and let’s see if we can win it all.”
NORTHEAST CC WOMEN’S SOCCER ROSTER
Sophomores: Kelsey Tabbert, Brianna Mendias, Sara Pedroza, Meghan Colton, Naomi Pedroza, Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Hannah Cherven, Riley Gilbert and Jessica Clinton
Freshmen: Carolin Stahlmann, Mackenzee Stokes, Kailey Lincoln, Anna Gottemeier, Pyper Lockhead, Kyler Bowman, Erica Derby, Romeni Gurmendi, Avery Brumage and Mikayla Cemper