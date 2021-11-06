Across Nebraska, many folks get really wound up about football. In this corner of the state, the Hawks have everyone excited about fútbol.
Coach Chad Miller and his Northeast women’s soccer program (17-5, 9-1 ICCAC) are the North Plains District champions. After a 2-0 win over Allen County Community College (Iola, Kansas) on Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk, the Hawks return to the national stage with a second consecutive berth in the NJCAA DII Women's Soccer National Tournament.
“I’m excited for nationals. This is what I’ve been working for,” said Hannah Chervin, a third-year backer from Brighton, Colorado. “This is what we’ve all been working for. I’ve been fortunate to have already gone to nationals. It was a great experience, but we didn’t have the greatest luck winning games. Still, it was fun just to be out there.”
For Chervin, she finds a new motivation in 2021.
“These are my final moments of college,” she said, “and I can’t wait to play with my team.”
But to get that chance, Northeast had to adjust to what Allen County Community College was doing, Miller said.
“Allen did an incredible job of taking us out of our game. They changed our game,” he said. “We started kicking the ball around a little more, which is not what we really want. We like to possess it and play forward.
“They did a really good job of taking that away from us and making us feel like our only option was to clear it out.”
Miller relied on his experienced back line to secure another win.
“Our defense has been holding up so well in these past few games,” he said. “They don’t give up any goals, and I can’t even commend them enough for the job that they’ve done.”
Another veteran defender on Miller’s back line agreed.
“This was a really tough match. They outplayed us for most of the game, but we wanted it more,” said Brianna Mendias of Centennial, Colorado. “We picked up our game. We really showed our true selves out there, and we did it for each other. This is our passion, and we want to keep going. We’ve always been the underdogs, and we want to prove that wrong.”
Naomi and Sara Pedroza — sisters from Hastings — combined on the Hawks’ two goals. The elder, Naomi, said, “We started pressuring the ball. At the beginning of the game, coach told us to do that, and that’s how we capitalized.”
When the sisters were awarded a second opportunity, Frida Aguilar-Ximello was in position to assist them again for the goal.
The Allen County CC Red-Devils finished the season 15-5-1.
“Toward the end of the second half, I was extremely impressed with how we tried to settle down,” Miller said of his team. “We put some players in there late. I told them that all we wanted to do was possess the ball and control it.”
The coach applauded his players after the game, saying “they did a great job in the final ten minutes, and that was the game-changer for us.”
For Jessica Clinton, a second-year student-athlete from Colorado, the win — and the season overall — was rewarding.
“On the back line and, as a team, we had some struggles in the beginning,” Clinton said. “We’ve worked so hard every day to get to where we are now. I’m so proud of us, I’m really happy with our work as well as our dedication to the game.”
Erica Derby said she and her teammates will continue doing what got them this far.
“I’m the new one on the back line. I wasn’t originally playing there. Coach put me there a couple times toward the end,” Derby said. “Being with Bri (Mendias), Jess (Clinton) and Hannah (Chervin), I’ve learned so much.
“When we go to nationals, we’ll keep playing our game; teams will have to work really hard to put goals in.”
The national tournament will take place Monday through Saturday, Nov. 15-20, in Wichita, Kansas.
Miller got the final words, “I told the girls we are going there for one reason. That is to win it!”
North Plains District final
Allen County 0 0 — 0
Northeast 1 1 — 2
Goals: (NECC) Naomi Pedroza (2)
Assists: (NECC) Romeni Gurmendi, Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Sara Pedroza