A year ago, a roster that began with fewer players than anticipated quickly became a difficult situation for coach Matt Svehla and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team to overcome.
Injuries, along with a limited number of players available for much of the season, presented a variety of challenges from conducting practices and game preparation to substitution options forcing players to log more minutes during games.
Although the Hawks competed well all season long, the program finished 12-19 and experienced its first sub-.500 season in Svehla’s 28 years of coaching at Northeast.
“We were a little short on numbers to start the season, and almost immediately had some injuries that caused players to miss all of or part of the season,” Svehla said. “The players handled the situation as well as they could, but at times we had some big obstacles to overcome.”
“We all want to hang banners and get trophies,” he said. “Ultimately, you just want your team to be as good as they can be and get better every day. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end — that happened for us last year. We didn’t have the number of wins that we wanted for the year, but I liked the way that we finished.”
This season the Hawks have a roster of 12 players, and all are healthy.
Back for Northeast are Alexis Bliven (10 points per game), who missed much of last season with injury, Marta Pons (9), and Autumn Dickmander (12). All played major roles in 2021-22 and will be expected to lead the way for the Hawks, Svehla said.
Northeast has added a pair of 5-10 sophomore transfers in twin sisters Marissa and Charli Ritchey and seven talented freshmen.
Three of those are from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and played together at South Dakota’s Red Cloud High School — Stevi Falis, Allison Richards and Sharissa Haas.
Other freshmen include guard Analyssa Maldonado, forward Shelby Welsh and versatile guard-forward candidates Sofia Castro and Lexi Schroder.
Svehla said the team “lacks the 6-foot-2 post player types” but has several players between 5-9 and 5-11 who can play inside offensively and, with the quickness of the guards, will allow the Hawks to employ various forms of post defense.
So far, Svehla said, he’s still becoming familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of his Northeast squad.
“It’s always an adjustment for these kids in getting used to the speed and physicality of college basketball,” Svehla said. “Then you add becoming familiar with college life and classes, and being away from home.”
“A lot of them were the best players on their high school teams, and now they’re playing at a level where everybody can play,” he said. “They each have to figure out whether what they did before works or learn how to adjust so they can make it work.”
Svehla said he and first-year assistant Jenna Jochum will continue to become familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of the Hawks and fit a system of offense and defense to maximize those strengths.
“You can’t just say this is what we do, and you’ll have to fit in,” Svehla said. “We’ll need to adapt what we’re able to do well into how we’re going to play.”
But Svehla’s teams typically push the ball up the floor and work hard on defense, traits the longtime Northeast coach expects to continue.
“I’m hoping that we can bring an exciting brand of basketball; we have some players who can play up-tempo,” Svehla said. “I think that makes it a little more exciting for the players and the fans. We have a collective group of players from a lot of different places. Getting them to play together and gel is always fun.”
Northeast opened its season Tuesday with a 61-58 win on the road at Southeast Community College. The Hawks return to the Cox Activities Center on Friday, Nov. 4, for the home opener against Northeastern Junior College.