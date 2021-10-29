A 10-player roster might make depth a difficulty for the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team, but if the Hawks can stay healthy, there’s plenty of talent on the roster.
“Lorna Maxon, less than a year removed from an Achilles injury, is back for a third year, and Ashley Hassett was a sophomore transfer last year, so she is basically in her third year,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “Those two are key kids for us — high-motor kids who can play inside or outside, who play very hard and are very versatile.”
Maxon (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) started every game for the Hawks as a freshman and averaged seven points and six rebounds, while Hassett (Hershey) averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game and was an all-region player for the Hawks last year during a shortened 15-8 season.
Another returning player is sophomore Molly Davis (Yutan) who, Svehla said, “had a good summer doing some speed and agility stuff to get better at some areas she wanted to get better at.”
“All three of those girls are our leaders, and they’re very positive verbal leaders,” Svehla said. “Then we have a sophomore transfer, Destiny Epps, who is a freshman basketball-wise, because she didn’t play last year. She’s been through the college experience, so that helps.”
Other newcomers on the roster who have been noticeable in the early season include Alyssa Crosgrove (Ponca), Marta Pons (Sevilla, Spain), Alexis Bliven (Holdrege) and Autumn Dickmander (Brule).
“Alyssa is a really good athlete and was on Ponca’s state tournament team last year. Marta is a good shooter with solid overall skills,” Svehla said. “Alexis was the Class B state long jump champ, and Autumn was at the state track meet also, so those kids are incredibly athletic and can run.”
“While they’re learning how we execute, they can still make an impact because they play hard and they can run,” he said. “We wanted to increase our athleticism in recruiting, although we’re not as big as we’d like to be.”
The lack of size, Svehla said, will require strategy in defending teams with size on the block to avoid the Hawks’ key players from getting into foul trouble.
“Maybe we’ll play more zone or double-team the post, maybe front the post, or apply more ball pressure,” Svehla said. “Those are factors.”
Northeast may utilize full-court pressing as part of its defensive strategy, although the Hawks will have to do so “selectively” due to the consideration of depth, along with the number of minutes players are playing throughout the season.
The Hawks’ 10-player roster isn’t the primary concern for Svehla, though.
Svehla said he believes that his players — in particular his sophomores — can deal with extended playing time.
“Bliven, Dickmander, Maxon and Hassett all have really high motors,” Svehla said. “Everybody gets tired, but they can play through that fatigue that makes some people uncomfortable. These girls keep going.”
A rule change being implemented this year — the women’s 3-point line being moved back to the same distance as the men’s — may have an influence on 3-point shooting.
“I think it’s going to take away from the number of 3s attempted and the number of 3s made; some players may not be as comfortable with the distance,” Svehla said. “I think it’ll make a difference on how we defend ball screens on the perimeter — going under (the screen) to defend the drive as opposed to going over the top to defend the 3.”
Because of their athleticism, the Hawks will continue to push the ball up the floor at every opportunity but expect to be able to execute offensively in the half-court as well.
Northeast will compete in Division II with a conference “final four” to be held to determine the champion.