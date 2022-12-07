The two members of the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team who combined on a game-winning basket on Wednesday have more experience playing together than their freshman status indicates.
Stevi Fallis passed to Sharissa Haas for the go-ahead 15-footer with nine seconds remaining in a 69-67 win over Des Moines Area Community College at the Cox Activities Center.
Fallis and Haas are two of three Hawks starters who joined the program this season after being teammates at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Allison Richards is the third.
“I think you probably grow up playing together so much,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “Sharissa is a forward/post type for them in high school and probably dominated for them a lot. It’s a little harder to do at the college level, but Stevi being the point guard is used to looking for Sharissa when she needs a bucket.
“There’s that built in trust that they have that comfort from having done that their whole lives together. You have the Red Cloud connection on the winning shot.”
Des Moines Area Community College (5-5 overall, 0-2 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) carried a 56-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Northeast (7-4, 1-1) chipped away and got within 65-63 with 32 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from the right wing from Richards, who had 17 points.
Jaden Ainley got two free throws for Des Moines Area with 30.5 seconds left to make it a two-possession contest again.
But Analyssa Maldonado – who had a game-high 21 points – hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 20 seconds to go to close the gap to 67-66.
The Bears gave the Hawks the opening they needed when Kennedy Jones missed two free throws with 17.2 seconds left.
Northeast pushed the ball up the court, and Fallis found Haas popping out from the post on the right side for her go-ahead 15-footer.
“We were hoping they were going to miss free throws there,” Svehla said. “We didn’t have any timeouts, so we were trying to communicate and said even if they made them both, we still didn’t need a three because there were 17 seconds left. We’ve got quick kids, but it was still hard to get a quick bucket against them.
“We said to push it and try to get a quick two. Sharissa stepped out a little ways and hit a nice 15- to 17-footer.”
A turnover allowed Richards to hit one of two free throws to up the lead to 69-67 with 6.5 seconds left.
DMACC got one more chance, but Jaden Ainley’s runner in the lane to try to force overtime went off the back of the rim.
Svehla said the Hawks kept battling back to win a game that they never led by more than two points and trailed for over 30 consecutive minutes until Haas’ game-winner.
“I think we were just competitive, gutsy and trusting that even though this doesn’t look good, but we were getting stops on the defensive end,” he said. “You just need to get a shot to cut into it a little more, and that’s what we did. We hit a big three by Analyssa, and then Sharissa hits the big shot.”
Northeast got its first conference win despite playing without two starters. Marta Pons was ill and Autumn Dickmander had been out with an ankle injury.
“It’s what they say – next woman up,” Svehla said.
NORTHEAST’S MEN couldn’t complete a late rally.
National Junior College Athletic Association Division II No. 8-rated Des Moines Area Community College used 13 points from both Jaron Crews and Victor Desmond to down the Hawks 74-69.
“We didn’t shoot very good free throws, fouled too much and had some costly turnovers,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said. “Those all sound really bad, but I thought we fought hard, stayed with the ballgame and didn’t quit. We played to the very end, so I was proud of that.
“But we still have to clean up where we foul too much and shoot poorly on free throws. That has to be better.”
Northeast finished 10-for-18 from the line (55.6%) while the Bears were 22-for-30 (73.3%). That helped them hold off the Hawks, who trailed 47-35 with 14:34 remaining but made it a two-possession game multiple times over the final six minutes.
The Hawks got their top production off the bench. Amaire Perkins had 16 points while Collin Storr added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Starter Jared Lopez also had 15 points and Norfolk Catholic graduate Ben Hammond finished with nine.
Northeast fell to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in ICCAC play, but Anderson said there are bright signs.
“We’re 0-2 and both games were fairly close,” he said. “Both teams (DMACC and Kirkwood) are nationally ranked. If they’re nationally ranked, we’re not too far off either. I kind of like where we’re at. We need to improve in some areas, but