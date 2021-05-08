The Ellsworth Panthers gave Northeast everything they had, but the Hawks were able to squeak out a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the first round of the NJCAA Region XI tournament on Saturday at Veterans Park.
It was the first extra inning game the Hawks had played all season.
With a runner on first and the winning run on third in the bottom of the 10th, Maxim Fullerton came in as a pinch hitter for Maximo DeLeon. After taking the first pitch for a strike, the freshman from Colorado hit a dribbler that the third baseman couldn’t corral before Parker Dorrance slid across home plate.
“He threw me a slider to start off with and then I don’t know what he threw second,” he said. “but I put a barrel on it and thank god it was in play.”
The contest started off as a pitcher’s duel, with Ellsworth’s Zach Carlsen and Northeast’s Preston Tenney—who went into the game leading the ICCAC with 77 strikeouts—keeping the bats at bay. Strong winds kept fly balls from getting far, so much so that neither team had an extra base hit in the game.
With both factors taken into consideration, the Panthers shifted their focus to manufacturing runs as the game went on. Javier Melendes opened up the top of the fifth with a bunt hit and T.J. Truso moved him to second on a sacrifice. However, Preston Tenney was able to get out of the jam without allowing a run.
In the bottom half, the Hawks tried some manufacturing of their own. Colin Lynam put down a bunt to move runners to second and third base. Two batters later, Northeast finally broke the ice with a bases-loaded single by Zane Zielinski to make it 2-0. The freshman shortstop from Chicago now has 15 hits in his last 10 games.
The red and white held on to the lead for the next two innings. However, Ellsworth put runners on second and third with two outs with Carlos Aranda, the team’s leader in batting average and runs batted in, coming to the plate.
Tenney had him down on a 2-2 count, but Aranda lined the next pitch into centerfield for a game-tying single.
From there, it seemed like things were about to get worse. Zielinski was unable to field a ball hit in his direction and Cooper Whitt made an error of his own to load the bases. With the margin for error razor thin and Tenney’s pitch count climbing, coach Marcus Clapp went out to settle him down and remind him that he was still doing a lot right.
“They weren’t really hitting him around,” Clapp said. “So it was just a matter of calming him down and having him execute some pitches and get us in the dugout.”
That message ended up being enough to set his head straight as he struck out Ybrahim Quevedo to end the threat. Tenney finished the day allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out nine over the course of eight innings and 115 pitches. The outing was the longest of his collegiate career.
The bullpens of both teams held strong from there and the game headed into extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Parker Dorrance hit a ball that shortstop T.J. Truso couldn’t handle allowing him to reach on an error. Nick Carlson moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt and Cade Lynam moved him to third with a single, allowing Fullerton to secure Northeast’s eighth win in its last nine games.
The Hawks look to wrap up the series in Game 2 Sunday at 2 p.m.. Should they win, they’ll advance to the double-elimination bracket in Cedar Rapids, Iowa starting May 14. Should they lose, they’ll play a winner-take-all game 3 at 5 p.m. to determine who moves on.
BOX SCORE
Ellsworth CC 000 000 200 0—2 8 5
Northeast CC 000 020 000 1—3 6 1
W: Dylan Rodgers
L: Isaac Rohde