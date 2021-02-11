The Hawks got off to a great start, but then lost their momentum, and the result was a 3-1 loss to the Des Moines Area Community College volleyball team.
After trailing most of the way through a back-and-forth first set, including facing set point while down 24-22, Northeast Community College finished strong--scoring four-straight points to win 26-24.
But then, the Bears rattled off victories in the next three sets--25-18, 25-9, and 25-7--to win their sixth-consecutive match in a 6-2 season.
Meanwhile, Northeast slips to 1-5 and, according to Hawks coach Amanda Schultze needs to find the leadership that will allow the team to play the way they’re capable of playing.
“That’s our problem; once we get in a rut we can’t get out of it. We can’t let our errors get to us, but right now they do,” Schultze said. “I think my sophomores need to step it up and become better leaders. It’s really up to them.”
“We know where (this team) can be,” she said. “In the second game of the year against North Iowa Area Community College, we saw the level that they can play at, and now I feel like they’re just playing a mind game with themselves.”
The Hawks won their first match of the season, a 3-0 sweep of Iowa Lakes Community College, then played well in a 3-2 loss to NIACC and, with the loss against DMACC, have seen the losing streak extend to six matches.”
“I feel like we coaches are just hammering the same things into them every single day and every game,” Schultze said. “There’s a point where they just have to take it and go, to trust us and do what they’re supposed to do, and find that turning point.”
The Bears pulled away from the first of 12 tie scores in the first set to lead 5-2, but Northeast--behind two kills by Carly Hirsch and ace serves from Elizabeth Christensen and Hirsch--tied the score at 6.
Later, the Hawks achieved their largest lead of 12-8 following a kill by Payton Weber, blocks by Taylor Stelling and Makayla Forsberg and a Weber ace.
However, DMACC--a team filled with 14 talented freshmen that have helped the Bears bounce back from two season-opening losses to a pair of ranked teams--eventually took back the lead at 17-16 on two-straight kills by Abby Allmon.
Two Christensen kills in a row returned Northeast to one more lead, at 22-21 before the Hawks overcame two set points on a set by Jamie Bonifas for a Hirsch kill on a slide and tip, an ace serve by Christensen, a block of Bonifas, and a slam by Weber off the DMACC block for the 26-24 win.
Northeast’s play in that first set was evidence of the Hawks’ ability, according to Schultze.
“We have some talented players,” she said. “It just needs to all come together.”
The Bears gradually pulled away in the second set, leading by nine points at 18-9 and again at 20-11, then eventually closed out the 25-18 win while Northeast managed just two kills by Weber and Forsberg and an ace serve by Weber.
In the third set, two Schultze timeouts couldn’t stop DMACC from running away from an 11-5 lead to a 24-7 advantage and a 25-9 victory.
Similarly, Northeast struggled to get the Bears’ servers, especially Rachel Eddy (9 serves) and Elizabeth Pierce (6 serves), off the service line as DMACC sped to a 25-7 win.
“We faced two ranked teams (No. 7 Kirkwood CC and No. 5 Iowa Central CC) right off the bat, and with 14 freshmen we got initiated pretty quick,” Bears coach Patty Harrison said. “But it’s been good; they stepped up quickly, and we’ve got a nice team. We’ve got some good freshmen, and my big girl (Katelyn Courtney, 6-foot 3) is a sophomore.”
“We’ve been moving up; we’re 18th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II rankings,” she said. “It’s been a while, a couple years, since we’ve been in that top 10.”
After finishing the first set with 10 kills, the Hawks had seven in the second and totaled just nine kills in the third and fourth sets combined.
Schultze is hoping to see Northeast return to form and said the Hawks will have a chance to do that this weekend.
“We’ve got two tough games on Sunday--Kirkwood and Central Community College,” Schultze said. “They’ve just got to work harder; it’s really up to them.”
Des Moines Area Community College defeats Northeast Community College: 24-26, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7