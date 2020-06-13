The Northeast Community College campus will be increasingly quieter this fall.
With the majority of the college’s courses scheduled to be online, only 25% will be face-to-face on campus, said Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services.
“Face-to-face classes will be those with a hands-on component that would make it hard for a learner to finish education in a simulation environment,” Gill said. “In nursing, you have to learn how to give a shot, in welding you need to learn how to weld a bead. You can do some of it in simulations but some of the time you need hands-on experience.”
Classes that don’t need much hands-on experience will be completely online.
About 38% of Northeast classes will be asynchronous, or through traditional online courses with pre-recorded lectures and online discussion boards. Gill said approximately 37% of classes will be synchronous, or through real-time online meetings with video-conferencing software like Zoom.
For all face-to-face courses, classroom operations also will look a lot different because of COVID-19.
Students and staff must be socially distanced 6 feet apart if possible. If this can’t be accomplished, such as in nursing classes with clinic demonstrations, instructors will require and provide face masks.
The college as a whole won’t require face masks but recommends people wear them, especially if they are interacting with the public. Most people are compliant with masks, Gill said.
Class section sizes also will be reduced. On-campus classes will abide by 10 participants or 25% occupancy of a room, whichever is higher, according to a college media release.
Some buildings have marked spaces on the floor for each person, Gill said. Departments will stagger room entrances so people don’t come and go through the same door at the same time.
Instructors also will sanitize their space between class sections, and custodial staff will perform a deep clean of facilities daily.
Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available. Staff will be questioning students about their symptoms periodically.
“If you are doing something hands-on, you wash hands before and after, and there will be hand sanitizer throughout the place,” Gill said.
For the fall semester, Northeast residence life facilities on the Norfolk campus will house fewer students than normal, according to a college media release. Spaces have been reserved in the student apartment buildings as isolation and quarantine areas for students who may become COVID-19 symptomatic.
College events can still be scheduled based on directed health measures, with the same rule as classrooms — no more than 10 people or 25% of normal room occupancy.
Northeast’s athletic department is working with the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association to determine plans for intercollegiate athletic practices and competitions.
Faculty are now working to prepare for the inevitable change in campus classes, especially those online, for the college’s fall semester, which begins Aug. 17 — a week early to allow students to end before Thanksgiving.
Gill said instructors are discussing ways to make online classes as similar as they can be to normal in-person classes. Student engagement is one of the biggest aspects of education that can be missed with remote learning, and instructors are trying to find ways to still include it.
“They are learning different techniques to present courses, to have engaging or collaborative discussion,” Gill said. “Whether that be an interactive lecture or presentation, break-out session on Zoom; they are learning different ways to present material so it as close as can be to normal. But, of course, it won’t be the same.”
Northeast is ordering more technology for instructors who will be teaching online, such as larger, curved computer monitors so they can better see the entire class through Zoom, Gill said.
“We’re planning what we think that will work,” Gill said. “We are very fortunate our faculty are willing to support our students in these ways during this time.”