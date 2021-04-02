The Northeast Community College softball team split its doubleheader on Friday with Marshalltown Community College, losing the opener 8-4 before rebounding for a victory in the nightcap, 7-2.
"We came out just a little bit slow in the first game," Northeast coach Iris Woodhead said. "We kind of tried to match their energy; (ours) was pretty low, not playing our own game."
Marshalltown got on the board first in the opener. The Tigers had two outs and a runner on third when Maggie Harrison drove a Kierra Stewart pitch over the left-center field fence for a 2-0 lead.
Northeast bounced back with three runs in the third. Vada Kruse led off with a walk, stole second and scored when Taylor Nicolay reached on an error.
Alondra Martinez put down a sacrifice bunt to move Nicolay to second. Brianna Aguilera then singled to drive in Nicolay, and Aguilara later scored from second on Chantel Julien's base hit.
The 3-2 Hawk lead was short-lived, however, as Northeast committed two of its three errors on the afternoon in the top of the fourth.
With one out, Aspyn Harrison reached on an error when the Hawk shortstop dropped a fly ball. The next hitter, Sydney Haakenson grounded to third baseman Abby Balfour who fired to second in an attempt to force out Harrison, but the second baseman was unable to hang on to the ball.
"It's something that we preach all year long, like we've got to be able to do the little things and that's just playing catch. That's essentially what that comes down to," Woodhead said.
With the two errors, what should have been a three-up, three-down inning became runners on second and third with one out.
Marshalltown capitalized. Reagan McIlrath drove in two runs with a double and Maggie Harrison plated two more with her third hit of the game to put the Tigers on top 6-3.
Northeast had a golden opportunity to tie it up in the sixth. That Hawks had one run in with runners on second and third and one out. But two swinging strike threes later, the threat was over.
Marshalltown tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh for the 8-4 win.
The Hawks mustered just four hits in the opener; Aguilera and Julien had two each.
Stewart suffered the pitching loss, working all seven innings while giving up 10 hits, eight runs, four of which were earned, walking two and striking out two.
Meanwhile, Tiger hurler Bailey Ashton struck out 11 Hawks.
"We had a talk about it after the first game, we came out and actually played our game the second game," Woodhead said.
MARSHALLTOWN THREATENED early in the nightcap but the Northeast defense came through. With runners on first and third and one out, Claire Skinner lined out to the shortstop, Alondra Martinez, who fired to first baseman Alyssa Turner for an inning-ending double play.
The Hawks responded with two runs in their half of the second. Greta Lindberg walked and later scored when the Marshalltown third baseman misplayed Turner's ground ball. Balfour later singled in Maia Johnson.
Marshalltown cut the lead in half when Lexy Davis drilled a Lindberg pitch over the left-center field fence in the top of the fourth but Northeast took advantage of two Tiger errors in the bottom of the frame to score five runs.
Jade Koch started it off with a double and moved to third when Johnson reached on an error. Alyssa Turner then reached when she bunted for a base hit. Johnson moved to second, but Koch was unable to score since the ball ended up just in front of home plate.
That loaded the bases for Maggie Berryman, who walked in Koch. Balfour then drove in Johnson with a base hit. Julien later reached on an error as Turner and Lauren Cardenas (courtesy running for Berryman) both scored.
Aguilera capped off the frame by driving in Balfour with the fifth run of the inning to give the Hawks a commanding 7-1 lead.
The Tigers scored one more in the top of the sixth, but that was it as Northeast cruised to the 7-2 win.
The Hawks had six hits in the nightcap. Balfour was 2 for 3 while Koch had a double.
Woodhead would have liked a few more hits, but said she was pleased with the team's overall effort. "We had good team at bats, walking, stealing, getting bunts down, all those things," she said.
Lindberg earned the pitching victory, giving up two runs, both earned and seven hits while striking out two and not walking a single batter.
Marshalltown second baseman, Maggie Harrison was the best player on the field Friday. She went 7 for 7 from the plate in the two games with a home run and a double. "She was ripping it, wasn't she?" Woodhead said.
Harrison also made two spectacular catches, one with her back to the infield, a la Willie Mays in the 1954 World Series.
The Hawks and Tigers, like the rest of the teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Association, did not have a chance to practice in the fall. "The months of February and March were definitely our fall," Woodhead said. "We're still trying to find out what our best rotation is.
"That's a nice thing about softball, you have time to find that groove. We want to be playing great in April. We want to be playing great in May because that's when post season is."
The 9-17 Hawks and 3-23 Tigers were scheduled to have played another doubleheader on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park's field 2 beginning at 1 p.m.
GAME ONE
Marshalltown 200 400 2 - 8 10 1
Northeast 003 001 0 - 4 4 2
WP: Bailey Ashton; LP: Kierra Stewart; 2B: (M) Reagan McIlroth; HR: (M) Maggie Harrison.
GAME TWO
Marshalltown 000 101 0 - 2 7 3
Northeast 020 050 x - 7 6 1
WP: Greta Lindberg; LP: Kodie Hoskey; 2B: (M) Maggie Harrison, (N) Jade Koch; HR: (M) Lexy Davis.