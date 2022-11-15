The second half was pivotal in both the Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball games Tuesday night.
An all-out defensive effort in the men’s contest wore down the Morningside junior varsity after intermission, allowing the Hawks to pull away for a 105-78 win. But the Northeast women’s squad wasn’t able to prevent the Mustangs from turning the tables offensively during the final two periods and fell 75-67.
“We talk about (wearing opponents down). We think we’re one of the better conditioned teams around,” Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “We believe we’ll get them at some point when they just can’t keep up anymore.”
Northeast started fast, and the Mustangs matched the Hawks intensity for a while as the teams traded the lead 10 times during the game’s first 10 minutes.
Then, as the pace began to take its toll on the Mustangs, Northeast outscored Morningside 25-2 during a five-minute stretch — turning steals or missed shots into fast-breaks that resulted in drives to the rim, free throws or both as eight different Hawks scored points to help Northeast to its largest lead of the first half at 42-25.
“One emphasis for this team is that we’re going to push the ball up the floor on every play,” Anderson said. “I thought we did, and another emphasis is to get our guys to talk on defense. It gets them rolling.”
The impact of the Hawks’ active defense resulted in a 40-shot output in each half, a 41-27 rebounding advantage in the game and a combination of 13 steals among Morningside’s 19 turnovers.
“We’re trying to hang our hat on our defense,” Anderson said. “I would think the people who came out to the game enjoyed it.”
Although a late Morningside push cut the margin to 53-44 at halftime, an 11-4 burst after halftime returned Northeast’s lead to 16, at 64-48. After another 11-2 run, the Hawks had a 20-point advantage, 93-73, with more than five minutes remaining as Anderson turned the game over to reserves.
“It was good to be able to play everybody off the bench,” Anderson said. “The bench players are really important. We play maybe 30-some ball games during the year, but we’ll have a hundred practices or more. It’s good to have a quality second group.”
Emaniel Alexandre led the Hawks in scoring with 25 points, while Collin Storr contributed 21. Amare Perkins (15), Jared Lopez (14) and Jaden Strachan (10) were also in double figures.
A combination of drives to the basket, fast-break points and offensive rebounds helped Northeast convert more than 50% of its shot attempts in each half. Included in that percentage is the Hawks’ 42% (8 of 19) success beyond the 3-point line.
Storr also topped all rebounders with 11, while Alexandre dished out a game-high seven assists and Perkins led the steals category with six.
EARLIER, THE Northeast women led the Mustangs 43-30 at the half, paced by three players — Stevi Fallis (12 points), Alison Richards (10) and Analyssa Maldonado (11) — in double figures, but none of those three added more than three points to those totals in the second half.
“I really liked how we played in the first half. I thought we got good up-tempo going,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “But in the second half, we faced all of their zone (defense) stuff, and they have pretty good length. We’ve got to execute better.”
Meanwhile, Morningside took advantage of the inside play of post player Lilly Vollertsen’s size and ability to score inside to climb back into contention.
Vollertsen scored 14 of her game-high 22 points during the third and fourth quarters and also grabbed six of her game-high nine rebounds in the second half as well.
Overall, the Mustangs also outrebounded Northeast 24-5 in the second half.
“There were times they got the ball into the post, and I thought we were in the right place, but they still finished,” Svehla said. “We seemed not to be ready to defend the entry pass or, at other times, to defend her move. Sometimes our lack of size shows.”
Those points — as well as three 3-point baskets and 11 of 12 success at the free-throw line (9 of 10 after the halftime break) — allowed the Mustangs to tie the game at 63 with 7½ minutes left, then take the lead at 66-65 on one of Maddie Craighead’s four 3s and built on it as the Hawks scored just two points during the game’s final six minutes.
“When teams are scoring, that takes away one of our strengths — getting the ball out and pushing it down the floor,” Svehla said. “They get back and get their defense set up. If they miss those, we’re going to get a few transition baskets.”
Northeast’s offensive struggles in the fourth quarter — 3 of 15 field goals and 0 of 9 from beyond the arc — prevented the Hawks from closing the gap as Morningside constructed its 75-67 win.
“Morningside had a good third quarter, but we had so many breakdowns defensively,” Svehla said. “Sometimes it was in the post; sometimes we’re not contesting a shot, and a couple possessions we weren’t matched up very well.”
The Hawks’ 3-point shooting dwindled as the game continued, as they hit 4 of 8 in the first quarter, then 3 of 8 in both the second and third periods and 0 of 9 in the fourth.
“I thought we seemed energetic in the first half,” Svehla said. “In the second half, I didn’t think we defended near as good. We’ve just got to mature as a team.”
Men’s game
Morningside JV (NA) 44 34 — 78
Northeast Community College (2-2) 53 52 — 105
Morningside JV: Bryson Van Grootheest 0-4 0-2 0, Caleb Dreckman 8-13 0-0 19, Charlie Fletcher 4-11 4-5 14, Alec Dreckman 3-8 0-0 7, Jay Jurgens 6-11 0-2 12, Quinn Frost 0-2 3-4 3, Tyson Spradling 1-1 0-0 2, Dalton Polesky 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Alfers 6-10 4-7 19. Totals: 29-61 11-20 78.
Northeast Community College: Emaniel Alexandre 9-20 4-4 25, Amaire Perkins 7-14 0-1 15, Jared Lopez 5-8 2-2 14, James Sinclair 3-5 1-2 8, Collin Storr 10-11 1-2 21, Saheed Sanusi 1-5 0-0 2, Tanner Oestreich 1-1 1-3 3, Hunter Oestreich 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 1-4 0-0 3, Jaden Strachan 4-8 2-4 10, Bryan Rolle 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 43-80 11-18 105.
Women’s game
Morningside JV (2-1) 17 13 26 19 — 75
Northeast Community College (4-1) 24 19 17 7 — 67
Morningside JV: Megan Callahan 1-4 2-2 4, Ella Wragge 2-4 0-0 5, Baylie Girres 1-3 2-2 4, Jordyn Carr 1-4 1-2 4, Lilly Vollertsen 10-17 2-2 22, Chaney Konopasek 2-2 0-0 4, Maddie Craighead 4-9 0-0 12, Alyssa Schafer 2-6 2-2 6, Kinsey Hall 2-6 2-2 6, Dani Peterson 4-6 0-0 8. Totals: 29-61 11-12 75.
Northeast Community College: Stevi Fallis 5-16 4-4 15, Allison Richards 5-15 2-4 14, Analyssa Maldonado 5-13 0-0 14, Marissa Ritchey 2-5 0-0 4, Sharissa Haas 3-4 1-2 7, Alexis Bliven 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Welsh 0-1 00 0, Marta Pons 3-7 0-0 9, Charli Ritchey 1-1 0-0 2, Lexi Schroder 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 25-67 7-10 67.