Coming into its doubleheader with the Mount Marty University junior varsity on Tuesday, the Northeast Community College baseball team boasted 15 straight wins after a season-opening loss against Northern Oklahoma College on a walk-off grand slam with two outs.
The Hawks lived up to that billing for the most part in the first game against Mount Marty, making the most of eight hits and effective work by a trio of pitchers who combined to allow the Lancers just three hits during a 7-0 win.
But in the nightcap Northeast struggled in most phases of the game as the three pitchers used by coach Marcus Clapp totaled 13 walks and two hit batsmen while surrendering eight hits, and the Hawks’ defense committed four errors, all of which contributed to Mount Marty’s ability to load the bases in three consecutive innings and defeat Northeast 9-2.
“We’ve played well, but we’ve also done our thing. We’ve contained ourselves and stuck with our approaches, and today we didn’t do that,” Clapp said. “The first game, we won, but I didn’t think we played real well. I didn’t like our approaches at the plate. We didn’t stay middle, and that’s something we talked about and worked on.”
The Hawks stranded 10 baserunners in the first game, but the pitching of Clay Beaumont, Preston Tenney and Matt Dreher — 10 strikeouts and five walks — overcame a pair of Northeast errors and didn’t allow the Lancers to establish themselves at the plate. Tenney received credit for the win on the mound.
Offensively, the Hawks exploded in the second inning, scoring six runs keyed by Taylor Gill’s RBI double to left-center field, a single by Zane Zielinski into center for another pair of RBIs and Sam Manwarren’s three-run homer over the center-field fence, all with two outs.
Northeast added a single run in the fourth on an RBI single by Connor Jeffers to wrap up scoring in the Hawks’ 7-0 victory.
Jeffers, who also had an infield hit in the big second inning, joined Gill and Zielinski as players who finished the game with two hits.
In the second game, Northeast’s Darius Hagen spotted the Hawks to an immediate 1-0 lead when he launched a leadoff homer over the fence in center, but Northeast didn’t score again until the fifth inning when Gill’s two-out single provided a baserunner. Two walks, which sandwiched a hit batsman, brought Gill home, but that’s the only run the Hawks scored despite having the bases loaded in the inning.
Following scoreless sixth and seventh innings, Mount Marty was on the way to its win.
After loading the bases in the second and third innings but having just one run to show for it, the Lancers came up big in the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate and, with the assistance of five walks and a hit batsman, they scored four runs without a hit.
A pair of Northeast errors in the fifth led to two more runs, and the Lancers added two more in the sixth — this time on the strength of four consecutive hits — to finalize the 9-2 win.
Hagen, who added a late-game single, finished with two of the Hawks’ five hits. Gill, Parker Dorrance and Cooper Whitt provided the other three.
Chris Mazzini, Zach Chiolis and Dylan Rodgers all pitched for Northeast, with Chiolis assigned the loss.
“In game two, we didn’t make an adjustment, and you pile that on with the errors we had and the walks we had, and you’re not going to win very many ball games doing that,” Clapp said. “Hopefully, we learned from it, we’ll build on it and get back to work.”
Clapp said it was possible that his team got caught up in its success and lost focus of what it took to build its 15-1 record before the split with Mount Marty.
“I touched on it between games, that teams are going to want to come out and beat us. When you’ve had the success we’ve had, you’ve kind of got a target on your back, so we’ve got to show up every day and get after it,” Clapp said. “I don’t know if we just thought we could show up and go through the motions and get away with it, but obviously we didn’t, so it’s back to work.”
The Hawks return to the field with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday afternoon against Lake Region State College of North Dakota.
Game one
Mount Marty JV 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Northeast CC 060 100 x –7 8 2
WP: Preston Tenney. LP: Gavin Schultz. 2B: (NECC) Zane Zielinski. HR: (NECC) Sam Manwarren.
Game two
Mount Marty JV 001 422 0 – 9 8 0
Northeast CC 100 010 0 – 2 5 4
WP: Ben Bohlmann. LP: Zach Chiolis. 2B: (MM) Ethan Wishon, Drew Gusso.