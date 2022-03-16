The Northeast Community College softball team had been on hold for 11 days because of postponements and cancellations, but the Hawks certainly came out swinging on Tuesday afternoon.
In a doubleheader matchup with rival Central Community College, the Hawks grabbed two important wins in dramatic fashion. The first game ended early (9-0) on a grand slam. The second game was closer (13-10), but Northeast stole the victory in its final at-bat with another walk-off blast. Both home runs came by swings from Abby Balfour.
“In the fifth inning (game one), we all knew we needed to do a job,” Balfour said with a smile, “Bases loaded with two outs, I knew I needed to get on or get someone in ... a home run did it.”
Greta Lindberg commanded the strike zone for all five innings and tallied a complete-game shutout for the hometown team.
“We needed to show our confidence as a team because we struggle with that both individually and together,” said Lindberg, a second-year hurler from Tekamah. “Starting with a shutout in the first game probably helped our team pull together for the win in the second game.”
Iris Woodhead, the Hawks’ coach, said, “Greta got the complete-game shutout. We had some issues. The bases were loaded two of the five innings, but she worked her way out of it. Our defense played really well, making plays. Our hitters changed our approach in that last inning. We’ve been working on that in practice and today during our warmups. It worked out well for us.”
The Hawks won the first game 9-0.
In the second game, Columbus jumped ahead, scoring in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk. The Hawks evened the scored when Alexis Folks touched home in the bottom half of the inning.
The two rivals traded blows until the Raiders chased Emilee Spitz from the mound in the third inning. Lindberg returned in relief, but the Raiders were catching onto her.
“The big thing is we need our pitching staff to work together. We need Emilee to go more than three innings,” Woodhead said. “Greta did exactly what we wanted her to do. Anytime you throw seven or eight innings, hitters are going to catch on to you. That’s what happened in her last inning. The hitters had seen her six times, so that’s what is going to happen.”
The Raiders from Columbus scored five runs in the top half of the fifth to reclaim a lead 10-8. Still recuperating from an ankle injury, Josie Knust took the mound for Northeast to try to salvage a victory.
“Josie did a good job coming in and shutting down their hitters,” Woodhead said.
Knust and the Hawks’ defense held Columbus scoreless over the next two innings.
“We’re like that fly that just won’t go away,” Woodhead said. “We’re going to stick around. That’s our goal. We want to win ballgames just like every other team, but we want to compete to win ballgames. We want to put in the work to win ballgames.”
Homegrown talent Jade Koch sent a ball beyond the fence in the bottom of the fifth to bring her squad that much nearer to the sweep at 10-9. The sixth inning was quiet, but Knust and Balfour showed up in the final at-bat for another round of heroics.
Knust led off with a tall shot over the center-field fence to make it 10-10. Then, with teammates on base, Balfour ended the second game just like the first. A three-run home run gave the Hawks (9-5) their seventh consecutive victory and sent Central (6-11) home having dropped four matchups against Northeast in all four tries this season.
Game one
Central CC 000 00x x — 0 4 2
Northeast 000 09x x — 9 10 0
WP: Lindberg LP: Pollard
Hitting: (Northeast) Balfour 1-1 (HR), Martinez 1-2 (2B), Folks 2-4, Lindberg 2-3, Spitz 1-1, Loftus 1-2, Aguilera 1-3, Koch 1-3. (CCC) Fernandez 2-2, Lees 1-1, McNeese 1-1.
Game two
Central CC 103 150 0 — 10 10 4
Northeast 116 010 4 —13 10 3
WP: Knust LP: Gibson
Hitting: (Northeast) Balfour 3-5 (HR, 2B), Knust 1-3 (HR), Koch 1-3 (HR), Martinez 2-3 (2B), Spitz 2-4, Aguilera 1-3 (2B). (CCC) Fernandez 2-4 (HR), McNeese 2-5 (2 2B), Riffer 3-5, Lees 2-2, Halladay 1-3 (2B).