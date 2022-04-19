Northeast Community College bounced back in a big way in the second game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College.
After falling in the scheduled seven-inning opener 15-4 in five innings because of the mercy rule, the Hawks picked up an 11-8 win in a nine-inning contest to snap the Reivers’ 18-game winning streak.
“Immediately you have to flush that (first game),” said right fielder Maxim Fullerton, who produced the go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. “Everyone sits down and thinks for himself for a second, and then it’s on to the next game.”
National Junior College Athletic Association Division II No. 15-rated Northeast quickly showed the second game would be a different battle.
The Hawks (33-9) led 3-0 after two innings, with two of those runs coming on a homer from Blaine Guthrie in the bottom of the second. The No. 9 hitter was 2 for 11 for the season but started both games at catcher because of an injury.
The NJCAA Division I No. 7 Reivers (32-7) hadn’t allowed more than three runs in their nine games previous to Tuesday, giving up a total of 11 runs in that span.
Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said the biggest adjustment for the Hawks between games was a mental one.
“Obviously they’re a really good team and had won 18 in a row,” he said. “For us, and I’ve said it all year, we’ve got a talented team but when we get out of what we do, we make it hard on ourselves.
“In the first game, I don’t know if we were intimidated or whatever it was, we weren’t ready. Between games we talked about staying within ourselves, doing what we’re capable of. We came out and we can play with anybody when we stay within ourselves.”
The Hawks led 5-1 after four innings, but Iowa Western stormed back with five runs in the top of the fifth.
That started a wild stretch of the teams trading momentum back and forth.
Northeast retook a 7-6 advantage in the bottom of the fifth when Hunter Taubert stole home on a 1-2 pitch with two outs.
“That’s what we do — we’re aggressive,” Clapp said. “That’s what we practice. Earlier we had a guy at third that I was sending on a routine fly ball. He didn’t think I’d send him and got thrown out. I’m going to throw some guys out at times because that’s who we are.
“They brought that lefty (Sawyer Hansen) in. I wanted to see how he came set. After seeing how he came set, I thought it was a good chance for us to have a chance to steal there.”
Iowa Western evened it back up on a Tye Wood home run in the top of the sixth.
It remained that way until Northeast put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The first two came when Fullerton — a sophomore from Steamboat Springs, Colorado — sent a 1-1 pitch down the line past the first baseman and into right field.
That plated Parker Dorrance and Houston Fogelstrom, who had started off the inning with a single and double, respectively.
“I was just trying to do a job,” Fullerton said. “I got right up on the plate. He kind of made me look stupid on the first pitch, but I was just trying to put the ball in play and move runners.”
Kaden Young singled in Fullerton with two outs to give the Hawks a 10-7 lead.
“In the fifth, they quickly put up five on us,” Clapp said. “That’s the type of team they are. So for us to give ourselves some wiggle room and cushion was good.”
While the Reivers rotated through eight pitchers in the game, the Hawks rode a strong relief performance from Creighton Silvain. He gave up two runs on four hits over four innings to earn the win before Matt Dreher navigated through some drama in the ninth to close out the game.
“We needed (Silvain),” Clapp said. “We had a conversation last week in my office that he has the stuff to do it but, like a couple of guys, he needs to step up. They have the stuff, and today I think it showed I have some confidence in him. We need him down the stretch.”
That was a stark difference from the first game when Iowa Western scored in every inning and put up 11 hits.
Fullerton said following that game with a solid win offered a nice boost.
“This means everything,” he said. “We’ve had a rough stretch recently, and it means a lot to come back and beat a team like Iowa Western, especially after losing that first game.
“There’s always things to improve, and we’re working on making those improvements to make a push.”
GAME ONE
IWCC 331 44 — 15 11 1
Northeast 011 20 — 4 6 3
WP: Tyler Chadwick. LP: Preston Tenney. 2B: (IWCC) Carter Wright; (Northeast) Parker Dorrance. 3B: (IWCC) Jacob Gish. HR: (IWCC) Brady Christensen.
GAME TWO
IWCC 001 051 001 — 8 12 2
Northeast 121 120 31x — 11 15 2
WP: Creighton Silvain. LP: Noah Bush. 2B: (IWCC) Dylan Robertson, Brady Christensen; (Northeast) Kaden Young, Taylor Gill, Houston Fogelstrom. 3B: (IWCC) Christensen, Tye Wood, Bush. HR: (IWCC) Wood, Clay Cutter; (Northeast) Blaine Guthrie.