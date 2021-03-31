The pitchers dominated, the hitters stepped up and the fielding was superb for the Northeast Community College baseball team on Wednesday. The Hawks swept a doubleheader against Ellsworth Community College, winning both games 10-0 at Memorial Field.
The Hawks set the tone early with a 3-spot in the bottom of the first in game 1 that came courtesy of doubles by Samuel Manwarren and Parker Dorrance, who led the team with five runs batted in. In the top of the second, Ellsworth had the bases loaded and two outs, but Chris Mazzini got Bryce Hall to pop out to center field to escape the jam.
Northeast didn’t look back from there. The Hawks added two more runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Mazzini continued to dominate and the Hawks forced the 10-run rule by the fifth inning.
Mazzini’s performance was one of the best he’s had all season. The sophomore from Colorado allowed just one hit, gave up no runs and tallied nine strikeouts. It’s the most he’s had in a game this season since striking out 13 against McCook Community College on March 10.
“When he throws strikes and doesn’t fall behind, he’s tough to hit,” coach Marcus Clapp said. “Today he got ahead, he threw strikes, and that’s what he’s capable of doing.”
Despite their dominance in game 1, the red and white had a hard time replicating it early on in game 2. In the first inning, Dorrance left the bases loaded and Tyler Monroe flew out to left field with runners on second and third.
Thankfully for Northeast, the third inning was the charm. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Zane Zielinski was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Dorrance walked to add another, and Manwarren scored on a wild pitch. The Hawks got out of the frame up 3-0.
In the top of the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs, T.J. Truso had a chance to bring the Panthers back into the game, but Brandon Nicks got him to ground out. Garrett Dudley wound up in a similar situation in the top of the fifth as he had runners on second and third with one out.
Ellsworth’s Javier Melendez made hard contact, but the ball landed right in the glove of second baseman Monroe. He then threw to Zielinski, who stepped on second base to complete a huge inning-ending double play.
The batters took over from there. The Hawks muscled out two runs in the fifth and used singles from four different players to add four more in the sixth. In the seventh, Zielinski singled home Colin Lynam to force the 10-run rule for the second time on the day.
The second game was set to be one where the bullpen was relied on heavily. In an effort to complete the sweep, Clapp went with Nicks — who threw the final inning of game 1 — and Dudley.
Before the game, neither pitcher had thrown more than two innings in a game all season. Not only did both of them dazzle, but they set season highs in innings pitched. Nicks went four and got the win while Dudley went three in relief. Clapp explained that the weather factored into his decision to go with Nicks.
“It’s cold today so he’s already hot and I said, ‘Let’s give you a start,' " Clapp said. “He kept it going and did a pretty good job, and Garrett came in and threw strikes.”
Their performances, combined with Mazzini’s in game 1, brought the Hawks to 13-13 on the season and 7-5 in the ICCAC. Since before the season started, Clapp has preached the importance of conference games, especially in a year when conference play starts much sooner than usual. These bouts will become even more important with the calendar turning to April and no easy opponents.
“We gotta show up every week and be ready to go,” Clapp said. “For us it’s just having the momentum, keeping stuff going and controlling us, handling what we’re capable of handling and not letting someone beat us.”
That next challenge will come this weekend, when the Hawks travel to take on Marshalltown Community College in two doubleheaders. The first will start on Friday at 1 p.m. and the second will start Saturday at noon.
Game one
Ellsworth CC 000 00—0 1 1
Northeast CC 302 5x—10 12 0
W: Chris Mazzini
L: Trey Morris
—2B: (NE) Colin Lynam, Samuel Manwarren, Maximo DeLeon, Parker Dorrance 2
----------------
Game two
Ellsworth CC 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Northeast CC 003 024 1 — 10 13 0
W: Brandon Nicks
L: Jason Moist
— 2B: (NE) Samuel Manwarren, Jacob Roberts (EW) T.J. Truso 3B: (NE) Maximo DeLeon