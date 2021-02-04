Failing a math class isn’t an option for a group of local high school students who are ready to take the next step to a college education.
For almost three years now, Northeast Community College has been partnering with Battle Creek and Randolph high schools, implementing a yearlong course as part of the Nebraska Math Readiness Project.
Students in the program are determined to improve their skills to avoid having to take developmental math courses once they enter college, which costs money and can delay a degree, said Kelly Wemhoff, a Northeast math instructor.
The project was created together by faculty from all six community colleges in the state. When it started in 2018, 30 high schools were participating, according to data from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. As of July, 35 were involved.
“It started because we have students who come to all of the community colleges who are deficient in their math skills,” Wemhoff said. “They spend their first semester when they come to college, if not their first two semesters, taking the developmental math courses.”
About 60% of community college students need developmental math, according to the university’s evaluation of the program.
The project also involved Norfolk High School for two years, but this past school year, 12 students from Battle Creek and Randolph are involved. Northeast oversees the program at both schools and offers to help teachers throughout the school year.
Students who score between 13 and 16 on their ACT can be recruited into the program. The project uses a curriculum from British-owned Pearson Education, which involves modular and online instruction.
It involves three levels: developmental mathematics, beginning algebra and advanced algebra. If students pass the first level, they have to take only one developmental math course in college; if they pass both, they don’t have to take any.
Students rarely advance to the third level, Wemhoff said., with 2% passing all three levels.
In the program’s first year, 32% of students passed both levels one and two, while 42% just passed level one, according to program survey data.
On the computer, students go through interactive assignments, which might include reading, watching a video or listening to a lecture, Wemhoff said. They take a quiz upon completion, and their score dictates how much homework they receive.
“They have tests after each chapter and the teacher watches, walks around the room, answering questions,” she said. “They keep the students on task, making sure they get things done to follow the timeline so they can get through the different levels.”
Students work at their own pace, said Jason Schmidt, the math teacher who oversees the project at Battle Creek High School.
He said his students are dedicated to improving their skills to avoid unnecessary college math courses.
“You definitely see progress throughout the class,” Schmidt said. “One of the main reasons the project is important is so they can stay out of remedial math classes, where they have to pay for math classes and they don’t need to pay for it.”
The program is grant-funded for three years and is scheduled to end after this semester, Wemhoff said. But she’s heard conversations about extending it to help future high school students.
The number of high school graduates who are failing to meet college-level benchmarks has increased by 8% over the past four years, according to the project’s website. Schmidt said programs like the Nebraska Math Readiness Project can help a student’s overall success rate in high school and college.
“Rather than having them struggle so much or watching them try to pass, it's a different way to learn,” he said. “They aren’t going to struggle through things, and they can build upon the skills they missed.”