Two standouts for the Class C2 state champion Crofton girls basketball team will have one more chance to play together as teammates before playing against each other in college.
Center Lacey Sprakel and guard Kayley Einrem will suit up for the Light team on Friday in the Northeast Nebraska all-star basketball game. Opening tip is set for 6 p.m. at Northeast Community College's Cox Activities Center.
"It's crazy, senior year, thinking last time for this, last time for that, last home game, last game at all, and now it really is the last," Sprakel said. "It might hit me a little bit while I'm in there."
After Friday, the next time the Crofton superstars will play in the same game, Dakota Wesleyan (Sprakel) and Midland (Einrem) will be squaring off in a Great Plains Athletic Conference showdown.
"I'm looking forward to that one, most definitely," Sprakel said with a laugh.
Sprakel and Einrem have been playing the game since they were in third and fourth grade, getting their starts in coach Aaron Losing's summer basketball camps.
"Mr. Losing's camps really prepare you as a young kid to go to the park and go do dribbling drills and play one-on-one and all that fun stuff," Einrem said. "He really builds a program for those younger kids to look up to the older girls and to prepare themselves for high school."
Losing said both Sprakel and Einrem improved through their middle school and junior high years and showed up in high school ready to contribute at the varsity level as freshmen. "Lacey became a starter midway through her freshman year. Kaley played a lot of minutes off the bench as a freshman and became a starter as a sophomore."
Crofton won three straight Class C1 state championships from 2005 to 2007 and another five Class C2 titles between 2012 and 2016. But not one since then — until last March.
Losing said he was happy the Warrior seniors were finally able to accomplish their ultimate goal. "I really felt that those kids have put in time and effort and energy," he said. "Their freshman year, we didn't make the state tournament, then their sophomore year, we got second place and then their junior year, we lost in the semifinals and got third place. Kind of an oh-so-close thing.
"There's probably lots of people across the state, their coach would say, 'They deserve to win a state championship,' but I would put these two in that category as well."
Sprakel said she looked up to the girls who set the Crofton standard of excellence. "You're like, 'Wow, I want to do that, too!' You see how they act on the court and we got to experience that, too. It's a real cool feeling."
Losing said both Sprakel and Einrem learned a lot from the seniors who came before them. "Ever since they were freshmen, they had good examples teaching them and, this year, they did a great job of becoming those leaders and teaching those girls that we'll have next year and beyond."
At 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Sprakel was considerably shorter than most of the other centers she played against. But with her footwork, strength, shooting touch and basketball IQ, she was often able to dominate her taller opponents in the post.
Einrem also overcame a disadvantage. She has a birth defect that limits the use of her right arm. But she never used it as an excuse and never really considered it much of an issue — until it was time to do pushups.
"She gets out of pushups in practice," Sprakel quickly quipped.
"But I have to do double the crunches," Einrem responded with a laugh.
Einrem admitted her arm does limit her somewhat, but that she does her best to hide it. "Obviously, you can tell I'm not able to dribble as well, but I push myself and try to make it better every day."
Losing said Einrem has always made up for her limitations with hustle, energy and athleticism. "Throughout her high school career, she's learned how to use that off hand just enough to keep teams honest."
Einrem said it's also made her a better person. "It's taught me that I can actually push myself. It also teaches you a lot about life and how to make things work even if you have weaknesses and how to hide them and make your strengths even stronger."
Sprakel's and Einrem's success stories have not been a surprise to Losing. "They kept improving and working at the game, and they've earned everything they've received," he said. “I'm really glad they were able to finish off their careers in the fashion that they did."
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME
Friday, 6 p.m., Northeast Community College, Cox Activities Center
LIGHT TEAM
Riley Jurgens Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Brynn Wortmann Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sidney Swanson West Point-Beemer
Lacey Sprakel Crofton
Kaley Einrem Crofton
Caragan Tietz BRLD
Kenzie Moeller Pierce
Cassidy Hoffman Clarkson/Leigh
Alyssa Eichelberger O'Neill
Chloe Spence Lutheran High Northeast
Coaches
Kandee Hanzel Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Craig Wortmann Hartington Cedar Catholic
DARK TEAM
Allison Weidner Humphrey St. Francis
Alissa Kosch Humphrey St. Francis
Morgan Ramsey CWC
Brenna Wagner Summerland
Hailey Kleinschmit Norfolk
Hannah Strom South Sioux City
Ashley Ostrand Pender
BriAnna Zohner Battle Creek
Paige Furstenau Neligh-Oakdale
Keisha Snyder Winnebago
Coaches
Laurel O'Malley CWC
Bryan Reichmuth Humphrey St. Francis