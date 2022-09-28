The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team turned things around after a frustrating first half to also turn things around in a frustrating series.
The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II No. 7-rated Hawks held a large advantage in scoring opportunities before halftime against Hawkeye Community College but found themselves trailing.
But Northeast used a pair of goals in the second half to claim a 2-1 victory. The RedTails hadn’t lost in the series since 2018, going 6-0-1 since then with three wins in each of the past two seasons.
Freshman forward Jeevan Purewal changed that when he angled in the game-winner from 12 yards out in the 61st minute.
“In the second half, we were just being resilient. We knew we were playing the right football and we were doing the right things,” said Purewal, who hails from Wolverhampton, England. “If we kept going, the goals were going to come. The goals came, and I think that showed team spirit.”
It was Purewal’s team-leading fourth game-winner this season.
“Across the season, I’ve got seven goals, and I know when I’m on the right-hand side with my left foot, I’m confident enough to shoot,” he said. “I was confident to shoot and lucky to score the goal. We were able to hold on and win.”
The Hawks (12-3) dominated in chances and possession in the first half. But the lone goal came from Hawkeye’s Niall Chinn in the 39th minute.
“It’s frustrating, but we didn’t get too frustrated because we knew we were going to carry on,” Purewal said. “We knew we would get chances. We knew we were going to score goals. We didn’t drop our heads.”
Northeast coach Adam Potter said the team took advantage of the intermission to refocus.
“We started really slow,” he said. “We created a lot of opportunities and things like that, but we responded in the second half to a lot of adversity.
“We talked at halftime and the things we talked about before the game we weren’t really exploiting. We got back to our game plan and exploited their weaknesses. We created opportunities early in the half and buried two.”
Sergio Aspas scored to tie things up and get rid of the first-half frustrations and set up Purewal’s game-winner.
Despite limited chances for most of the first 70 minutes, Hawkeye kept things interesting late and forced goalkeeper Reagan Maliska to come up with some big saves to protect the lead.
The biggest might have been a diving save on a free kick from 21 yards out by Dilesh Patel after a yellow card. He also made a save on a partial breakaway with just over nine minutes left, and the Hawks survived a lengthy battle for a ball loose in the box before being able to clear it out.
“Our goalkeeper came up with some big-time plays and really took charge,” Potter said. “It was really massive. Someone different has stepped up in every game. Today Reagan stepped up and helped us to victory.”
The win was another step forward for a program that has exceeded its highest win total for a season by four already.
“We keep climbing every single day and get better every single day,” Potter said. “We just keep plugging. We’re proud of where we’re at. We need to keep conquering each day to get where we want to be at the end of the season.”
THE NORTHEAST WOMEN didn’t flip the script against Hawkeye, and that was a good thing for them.
Taryn O’Brien and Jessie Eijbersen both recorded hat tricks to help the Hawks cruise to an 8-0 victory.
NJCAA Division II No. 6-rated Northeast has allowed a total of one goal during a six-game winning streak. The Hawks have scored 42 goals over that span, including 30 in the past three matches.
“It’s the girls and the way they have bonded and mesh out there on the field,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “It’s just incredible. Just a month ago we were, man, we have 16 new players with seven returners. How was this ever going to connect? But the girls have done it.”
Hawkeye kept the match scoreless for the first 20 minutes, but the Hawks (11-1-1) took control after that. Eijbersen — a freshman forward from Arnhem, Netherlands — scored twice in a span of 3:35 to put the Hawks up 2-0 in the 26th minute.
Romeni Gurmendi connected on a long-distance shot in the 36th minute, and O’Brien recorded her hat trick in a span of 8:06 to quickly up the lead to 6-0.
Eijbersen finished off her hat trick in the 52nd minute, and Mackenzie Stokes produced the final goal in the 69th minute.
“(The depth of scorers) isn’t something we expected coming in,” Miller said. “We knew we had players, but the fact that we have so many who can score goals is great because if one girl is having an off day, it’s nice to know that we have two or three other options.”
Aidyn Woodall (15 goals), O’Brien (14) and Eijbersen (13) lead the team in goals, but nine other players have scored this season.
Hannah Thornell — a freshman goalkeeper from Auckland, New Zealand — recorded her third shutout in three starts and lowered her already small 0.43 goals against average.
“We had a lot at the beginning (of the season) when we gave up goals early,” Miller said. “We went over all those things and what we could do. They’ve adapted and learned it really well.”