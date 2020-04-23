The Viewpoint, Northeast Community College’s student news website, is being run by a single student.
Sophomore Kaylea Kuhlman is the only student on the Viewpoint’s staff this year and one of only two digital journalism and social media management majors at Northeast.
As the sole Viewpoint staff member, she comes up with ideas for content and produces it, writes stories, manages social media posts and does anything else that needs to be done, she said.
There are positives and negatives to the situation, Kuhlman said.
“It has its ups and downs. It is kind of hard to cover all the beats,” she said. “I get to be pretty independent and creative.”
There have been challenges for Kuhlman to overcome, but fortunately most of them were small, she said.
“Just not having another person to help me set up equipment during an interview (was a challenge),” Kuhlman said.
Overcoming these challenges has given Kuhlman an excellent learning experience, she said.
“I’ve gotten so many opportunities with the Viewpoint. I got to do a lot more things than I thought I would,” Kuhlman said. “I would definitely do it all over again, as many times as I could.”
Kuhlman enjoys creating social media posts and coming up with content, she said.
“My favorite part, I think, would be just coming up with my own ideas and following up with them,” she said.
Kuhlman said the Viewpoint offers a wide array of learning opportunities, not just for digital journalism and social media management majors.
“The Viewpoint isn’t just for digital journalism students and it’s not just writing,” she said. The Viewpoint gives students a chance to gain experience with photography, videography, photo and video editing, and social media management.
“There’s a spot for everyone,” Kuhlman said.
The Viewpoint’s future
Wade Herley, Northeast’s dean of business and technology, cannot see the college getting rid of the digital journalism and social media management program despite a decline in the number of students in it, he said.
“It plays such a vital component for our democracy that I can’t imagine not having it,” he said. “I think it’s important to show students the right way to do these things.”
That’s not to say there aren’t obstacles in the way.
One is that the media and journalism industries have changed so much in recent years, Herley said.
“The avenues just aren’t as clear as they used to be. There isn’t one specific job; they are so many they can fit into,” he said. “There are lots of opportunities out there.”
Herley wants to work with area high schools to create dual credit programs to increase the number of students in the program. Northeast is reaching out to local high schools to see what they need to make this happen, he said.
Despite its small size, Herley thinks the program is strong, he said.
“I think the programs are strong internally and our instructors are really good,” he said. “I think our focus was so much internal; now we need that external piece. I think it’s a great opportunity for students.”
The program’s cost and high quality are two aspects that make it so strong, Herley said.
“What we have is very unique to the area and is very high quality. I think it gets overlooked because it’s so affordable,” he said. “The biggest difference, I think, is the affordability we offer.”