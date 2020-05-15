Elsie Magwire finds that the busier she keeps herself, the better she performs.
The 19-year-old is used to intense studying, working hard and learning as much as she can about what interests her.
That hard work and interest in her studies have served her well. On Saturday, she is earning a two-year associate degree while attending Northeast Community College for only one year. And she’s doing it with honors.
Magwire graduated last May from Boyd County High School with 21 college dual credits in high school.
That enabled her to fast-track her education at Northeast as she needed just 39 credit hours. On Saturday, she will get her associate of arts degree in business administration — subject to her completing her last six hours this summer.
The 47th commencement of Northeast Community College will take place Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Because of the ongoing directed health measures that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sparklight Channel 20 in all communities served by the company, and streamed online at www.team1sports.com/northeastcc. It also will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.
Magwire is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Phi Beta Lambda. She earned a 4.0, but she still will need six credit hours in electives that she has enrolled in for this summer — Human Relations in Ethics and Principles of Management.
Business has always been a major interest. Last summer, she won the national championship in FBLA for the business plan event.
The daughter of Kathy and Max Magwire of Spencer, Elsie got an internship last fall with Chartwells, the food service at Northeast.
She also worked evenings and overnight at Wal-Mart in Norfolk stocking shelves.
“Monday was my last day,” she said. “I was doing between 32 and 40 hours at Wal-Mart. I loved that. I cried so hard when I left.”
Magwire said she enjoyed the people she worked with and enjoyed the work.
So how did she work two jobs and take so many hours while keeping up her studies? Magwire said she hardly ever sits still and probably survives on three to five hours of sleep a day, plus naps.
On Monday, she will start working full time at Chartwells, conducting marketing for Northeast and three central community colleges and helping with regional and district projects.
She also plans to continue to live in Norfolk while going to school full time at Peru State College online. She is seeking a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management.
She credits Boyd County High School and her family with helping her to have a drive to succeed and work hard.
Her mother teaches in the elementary school in Butte, and her father works in sales at Krotters hardware and lumber in Spencer. She also worked four summers with her dad at the store.
“That was fun, and that’s kind of how I learned knowing how to handle the long days of work where you are just going, going and going,” she said.
“I loved growing up in Boyd County,” Magwire said. “Everybody can say good and bad things about their hometown because that’s how small towns are, but it was a great place to grow up. I have a lot of friends and connections and people who supported me.”
In high school, she was a competitive power lifter. Because of her schedule, she didn’t have the time to do it this past year.
With power lifting, she does squat, bench press and dead lift. Her best squat is 336 pounds, best bench press is 160 pounds and best dead lift is 374 pounds.
This summer once all the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Magwire said she hopes to resume lifting weights at the Norfolk Family YMCA.
Now that she will be working just one full-time job and taking a more manageable number of college classes, Magwire said she hopes to have the emotional and physical energy it takes to lift.
“It will be good to get back into it,” she said.