It’s a fresh start for the Northeast Community College volleyball program this fall.
That’s guaranteed when the roster is comprised solely of 13 freshmen.
“We have all freshmen so we’re very young,” coach Amanda Schultze said. “They’re all new. They don’t know what to expect. They don’t know what I expect. So we’re just taking some things slow and learning some things. After that we started to get into some 6-on-6 stuff, and they’re doing really well for being all freshmen. I can’t complain too much.”
The last time that Schultze and the Hawks entered a season without any sophomores was the first year that the program was reinstated in 2013.
Schultze said one positive about having only freshmen is the opportunity for this group to develop its own identity.
“With sophomores it’s always like, ‘Well, we did this last year,’ and that’s how they want to do it,” she said. “We started doing some new things this year. We did a leadership training with the team and some different things with captains and in the locker room and in practice. It’s kind of nice — not that I like not having sophomores — not having those voices saying that we have to do things a certain way because we did it last year.
“Again, when it comes to games, they’re all new so they don’t know who is our rival and who are the teams to beat. I want to take each team as a new team and have them play their best. Hopefully we can go into every game with a clear mind.”
One potential issue with all newcomers is establishing team leadership.
“They all were leaders on their (high school) team, and I’m still waiting for someone to go above and beyond everyone else with that leadership role,” Schultze said. “I don’t feel like anyone has taken that on quite yet. I hope it’s because they’re all freshmen and waiting to see who does take it, but I hope someone starts to step out of their shoes soon.”
Northeast Community College will need to get matches in to figure out the best starting lineup and rotations. A nice homestand to end this week will aid in that.
The Hawks host Barton Community College in their home opener on Thursday and play twice on both Friday and Saturday in their home tournament.
“I think we’re pretty solid in every position, but not above and beyond,” Schultze said. “Karley Heimes from Wynot is probably my standout right now. She’s an outside hitter and just a good player all the way around.
“I will say we’re big. We are tall. So that’s always good to see the blocking at the net with the tall girls.”
Heimes is one of nine players on the roster who come from Northeast and North Central Nebraska high schools.
She is joined by Kiara Krusemark and Sydney Redden of Wayne, Cadence Kramer of Stuart, Savannah Siebrandt of Stanton, Lauren Buhrman of Lutheran High Northeast, Erin Schwanebeck of Norfolk High, Lily Otten of Wisner-Pilger and Kaitlyn Nelson of Ainsworth.
“My goal for them would be just to compete in our conference,” Schultze said. “We want to be at the top of our conference.
“I know that’s a lot to ask with freshmen, but I don’t doubt this group at all. We have a good group that could definitely be at the top of the conference — maybe even one of the top two. But it’s going to take a little bit of time to get there.”
Schultze expects the usual suspects to be near the top of the Iowa Community College Athletic Association standings.
“Iowa Central’s almost always near the top and a very good (NJCAA) DII school out of Fort Dodge,” she said. “Then Kirkwood Community College out of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) is usually pretty good.
“The cool thing about junior colleges is everybody has a new team every year. We all lose our sophomores, and we all bring in new freshmen with a lot of freshmen getting playing time. That’s nice to know.”
NORTHEAST VOLLEYBALL ROSTER
Freshmen: Kiara Krusemark, Leah Levin, Lindey Coble, Karley Heimes, Cadence Kramer, Savannah Siebrandt, Chloe Sandell, Sydney Redden, Lauren Buhrman, Sydney Stelling, Erin Schwanebeck, Lily Otten and Kaitlyn Nelson.