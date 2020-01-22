So, what’s the difference between a junior college program able to recruit with 12, or more, full scholarships available and a program limited to the equivalent of five of those scholarships?
Well, on Wednesday night the difference between talent-rich Indian Hills Community College--currently 19-3 and No. 8 in the national junior college rankings--and the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was 24 points--as in the 100-76 final score.
Indian Hills, with size, length, speed, and talent galore proved to be more than the Hawks could handle.
“We’re using 12 of our full scholarships right now,” Warriors coach Hank Plona, who is in his fifth season with the Indian Hills program, said. “The rule allows for 15, and we could probably have 15 if we asked for them--the school supports us really well. We want our program to be able to compete at a national level. We were fourth until a four-point loss to Southeastern last week dropped us to eighth.”
The Warriors’ first half dominance inside produced a 31-9 rebounding advantage that grew into a 49-20 difference by game’s end, and Indian Hills’ size and athleticism contributed to a 50-22 ‘points in the paint’ statistic in the Warriors’ favor.
“They just have better personel,” Hawks coach Dan Anderson said. “When we go out recruiting people and people we’re really interested in, we’d like to be able to weigh--could they play in this game, could they be a factor in this game?”
But that is not to say Northeast didn’t compete during the game with the Warriors.
“I thought that Asher Scavella played pretty good; he was really undersized, but he played with a big heart,” Anderson said. “Daniel Akuei played pretty good, and I thought Emmette Page played okay--but he’s got this big bullseye on him because he’s the leading scorer in the conference, so they came out and made sure he wasn’t able to get going. And Michael Anderson played some minutes pretty good.”
Scavella, at 6-foot-3, opened the game with back-to-back 3s and went on to lead Northeast in scoring with 21 points and rebounds with seven.
After the game began with four lead exchanges and a tie-game at 6-all, Page added two free throws to provide the Hawks with one last lead before Indian Hills got points from seven separate players during a game-changing 19-5 run that established a 25-13 advantage before an Akuei 3 six minutes later ended the flurry.
The Hawks, trying to match the Warriors’ fast-paced style of play and affected by Indian Hills’ interior defenders blocking four shots early on, finished the first half shooting just 21 percent from the field, 24 percent from beyond the arc. Minutes later, another Indian Hills run of 13-0 produced a 54-29 halftime lead.
Despite matching the Warriors’ offensive output in the second half, scoring 47 points by shooting 53 percent, 47 percent from the 3-point line, to the Warriors’ 46-point total, Northeast was unable to get any closer than 22 points the remainder of the game.
Along with Scavella’s production, Ben Moxness--with three late-game 3s--finished with 16 points, while Akuei and Page totaled 13 points each. Akuei and Anderson dished out six assists apiece. Page also had four assists and four steals.
Indian Hills, with seven players reaching double-figures--including four non-starters--scored at a consistent pace throughout the game, shooting over 52 percent from the field in each half and averaging just under 42 percent on 3-point shots.
“I would have to say that our guys really did play hard,” Anderson said. “I was happy with our effort, especially in the second half.”
The loss, an Iowa Athletic Community College Athletic Conference game, drops the Hawks to 11-9 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Northeast will play two more conference games at Southeast Community College and Iowa Western on Saturday and Wednesday, respectively, before playing three more conference games later in the season.
“If we can squeak out one or two more conference wins, that will help us with seeding,” Anderson said. “It might be better to end up as the fourth seed (of five teams), because we’d get a home game with the five-seed for the play-in game.”
Indian Hill Community College 54 46 -- 100
Northeast Community College 29 47 -- 76
Indian Hills CC (19-3): Chris Payton 5-10 5-5 15, Maurice Calloo 2-5 0-0 4, Loseni Kamara 1-3 0-0 2, Chris Childs 6-10 1-1 15, Drake Jeffries 4-9 0-0 12, Malique Jacobs 6-8 3-3 15, Tyon Grant-Foster 7-9 1-2 17, Theo Bourgeois 4-6 0-0 10, BenLyon 0-2 0-0 0, Samba Kane 5-11 0-1 10. Totals: 40-73 10-12 100.
Northeast CC (11-9): Emmette Page 4-14 5-6 13, Michael Anderson 1-5 1-2 4, Daniel Akuei 5-9 0-0 13, Asher Scavella 7-13 5-5 21, Ben Moxness 5-10 2-2 16, Merrix Denn 1-4 0-0 3, Oyiti Amum 2-9 0-0 6, Luke Rollman 0-2 0-0 0, Justin Hiser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-67 13-15 76.