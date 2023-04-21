The Northeast Community College baseball team celebrated its 30th win of the season on Thursday afternoon.
The Hawks, now 30-12 overall and 14-6 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, defeated the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II No. 8-ranked Tritons of Iowa Central Community College 9-8 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Gabe Rodriguez, a freshman making his first start, picked up the win on the mound, pitching a no-hitter through three innings, while Northeast hitters accumulated a combined seven hits and provided a 6-0 lead in the first two innings.
“I felt pretty good. I wanted to go out there and give my team a chance to win,” Rodriguez said. “So I just wanted to compete as much as I could and see what I could do in my first start. I had a little bit of nerves and had to get through that, but all my pitches felt good.”
Five hits, including a three-run home run to straight-away center field by Harrison Taubert, as well as a double to the gap in right-center by Kaden Young, helped the Hawks score five runs in the first inning.
Taylor Gill added a leadoff home run to right-center in the second to increase Northeast’s advantage to 6-0. Meanwhile, Rodriguez faced the three-batter minimum in each of those first two innings.
“Recently, my changeup has been good for me. It’s had a lot of movement, so I get a lot of swings and misses. Today I had my slider going pretty well, and I was able to locate it, which helps a lot. I also had pretty good command of my fastball,” Rodriguez said. “It came down to walks for me. I had a couple, and they got a hit or two.”
Although Rodriguez walked an Iowa Central batter in the third, two groundouts prevented the Tritons from capitalizing, but two more walks in the fourth — along with a throwing error by the Hawks’ defense — provided an opportunity.
Three hits — beginning with a single, then two more following the two-out error — included a triple down the right field line and a double to right-center and prompted a five-run Iowa Central inning, allowing the Tritons to close the deficit to 6-5.
“For his first start of the year, I thought Gabe did a good job,” Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said. “That inning he got two outs, but he walked some guys and gave up some runs. But for the first start of the year, against the No. 8 team in the country, I thought he handled himself pretty well.”
Fortunately, the Northeast offense responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Rusty Wortman led off with a double and came home three batters later on Derek Woolwine’s ground ball RBI hit.
While Jackson Foster took over for Rodriguez on the mound with a hitless fifth, the Hawks — without a hit — plated two more runs with the assistance of three Iowa Central errors to go ahead 9-5.
The Tritons, now 34-7 overall and 15-6 in conference play, answered with one more offensive burst, using a leadoff home run, a hit batsman and consecutive walks to score two more runs before reliever Eli Crnkovich could end the inning with a strikeout.
Two of those walks came with Foster, and then Crnkovich, ahead with an 0-2 count on Iowa Central batters.
“I thought we threw the ball well. When we got ourselves in trouble was when we walked guys and hit a guy,” Clapp said. “Like that inning where we had two quick outs, then we gave them four free bases and let them back in the game. If we don’t give them those free bases, I like the way we threw the ball today.”
But Iowa Central was back in the game, trailing just 9-8 with three innings left.
Crnkovich worked a scoreless seventh before giving way to closer Gage Ingram, who handled the eighth and ninth innings to lock up the win.
“Both of the innings (Central) scored there were multiple walks,” Clapp said. “We only gave up seven hits on the day, meaning (our pitchers) had more walks (eight) than (Central had) hits. So we’ve got to cut down on the free bases.”
Taubert led the Hawks in hitting, going 2 of 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs while scoring two runs. Gill contributed a 2 of 5 performance at the plate with a home run and one RBI, while also scoring twice and recording a stolen base.
Northeast, now in the fourth position in the ICCAC Division II standings — two spots below the Tritons — faces a tough stretch of conference foes as the season winds down.
“This was a good win, for sure,” Clapp said. “I think we play three more ranked teams to end the regular season, so we’ve got to control what we can control and play our style of baseball — not giving up free bases. If we come out ready to go and don’t beat ourselves, we can play with anybody.”
Iowa Central CC (34-7, 15-6) 000 503 000 — 8 7 4
Northeast CC (30-12, 14-6) 510 120 00x — 9 10 1
WP: Gabe Rodriguez. LP: Hunter Frost. 2B: (NECC) Kaden Young, Rusty Wortman, Harrison Taubert; (ICCC) Josh Hatano, Teige Lethert. 3B: (ICCC) Lethert. HR: (NECC) Taubert, Gill; (ICCC) Joshua Blount.