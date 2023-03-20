It took working out of a hole in the finale, but the Northeast Community College baseball team stayed hot in a doubleheader sweep on Monday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Hawks are now winners of eight-straight games after beating the Lake Region Community College Royals 11-0 in the opener and 6-5 on a walk-off hit in the nightcap.
Following the dominant opener, Northeast found itself down 5-2 in the finale after a five-run top of the fourth by the Royals.
In the bottom half, Pierce Wright lined a double with two outs. Caleb Cancino then hit a single to get Wright running home, but a strong throw by left fielder Ronald Nelson got Wright out at the plate to end the inning.
Lake Region had runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the fifth, but Christian Carew got out of the jam with a strikeout. Carew finished his day with five hits, five runs (one earned), three walks and five strikeouts on 83 pitches.
Northeast coach Marcus Cpall felt the team wasn’t getting to what helped it so much in the opener and early in the finale.
“We just got away from what we were trying to do a little bit,” he said. “We’ve just got to make sure that we stay within and do our part. In game two, I felt like we just kind of showed up and then we got ourselves in trouble and we had to fight back.”
The fight got going in the bottom of the sixth, when Matt Kitzman reached second base on an error by Nelson to lead off the frame. Kaden Young came in to pinch hit for Derek Woolwine, drew a walk and Jackson Horn was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out.
Cade Grevengoed then grounded into a fielder’s choice that drove in a run. Wright followed with a sacrifice bunt to bring another runner home. Harrison Taubert grounded out to end the inning, but the Hawks had made it a one-run game.
Chase Smith came on in relief and was faced with runners on first and second with one out. The freshman got a pop out and a strikeout to end the inning.
Following a fly out by Tom Shakespeare to start the bottom of the seventh, Grayson Headrick reached first on a throwing error. Headrick then stole second and reached third after an errant throw by catcher Nicholas Smith.
Nick Carlson then hit a screaming line drive that ended up in the glove of pitcher Devante Keim-Owens, putting the Hawks down to their final out.
Kitzman then came up to bat and was hit by a pitch, putting the winning run on base.
Young came to bat and lined the first pitch he saw into the gap in right centerfield. As he pulled into second base, Headrick and Carlson came around to score and send Northeast home with a win.
The sophomore was just hoping to keep the line moving, but seized an opportunity to put the game away.
“I was really just up there to extend the inning,” he said. “He gave me a fastball and I was able to hit it over the second baseman’s head.”
When the Hawks were down at first, Clapp stressed the importance of not giving up. Once that translated into baserunners, he knew that it was time to capitalize.
“I knew if we created a little havoc in the bases and we got some guys in position that we would be alright,” Clapp said. “You never like to be in that position, but I thought our guys fought really well at the end.”
Headrick singled to lead off the bottom of the first, then scored on a fielding error two batters later. Carlson added on with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third that made it 2-0 in favor of Northeast.
The barrage in the top of the fourth started with singles by Riley Craw and Brady Omdahl, which put runners at the corners with no one out.
Smith drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, then a throwing error by third baseman Korben Rich allowed the tying run to score. The Royals loaded the bases two batters later with Cayd Watkins coming to the plate.
With the count 1-1 on Watkins, Carew threw a wild pitch that allowed the go-ahead run to score. On the next pitch, Watkins lined a single into the outfield that scored two more runs and made it 5-2.
Clapp reiterated that Northeast’s approach in the first and early in the second games wasn't quite there for a bit.
“I give credit to their pitcher, I thought he did a great job,” Clapp said. “But it’s more about us and having our approaches and I kind of felt like we got away from that.”
In the opening game, two errors led to two Northeast runs in the bottom of the first. Horn, GrevenGoed and denHoed each drove in one with a single.
Shakespeare tacked on another run with a sac fly in the bottom of the third. Grevengoed doubled after and deHoed drove him in with a single. In the bottom of the fourth, Young drove in a run with a single and Horn drove in two more with one of his own. Shakespeare hit another sac fly to make it 11-0.
Lake Region was unable to shrink the deficit in the top of the fifth, invoking the mercy rule and ending the game.
The win is one the Hawks will take, but Clapp feels that the schedule ahead is “where the fun begins”. In this instance, the fun is conference play.
Northeast gets it started on Wednesday, when it travels to Boone, Iowa for a doubleheader with Des Moines Area Community College.
“All this preseason stuff is great for us to get prepared, but now the season really matters,” Clapp said. “Our conference is tough. It’s a grind every single week and so now we get to go and it means something and we’re going to get after it.”
Game 1
Lake Region 000 00 — 0 3 3
Northeast 502 4X — 11 11 0
WP: Nate Zyzda. LP: Riley Craw. 2B: (NE) Cade Grevengoed, Kaden Young.
Game 2
Lake Region 000 500 0 — 5 5 2
Northeast 101 002 2 — 6 5 2
WP: Chase Smith. LP: Devante Keim-Owens. 2B: (NE) Pierce Wright, Young.