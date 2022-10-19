The Northeast Community College volleyball team celebrated parents night with a straight-set victory over Ellsworth Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday.
Although Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said she would have liked a faster pace, the Hawks (16-15 overall, 3-5 in the ICCAC) were able to produce points whether building big leads, playing from behind or finishing sets while winning 25-19, 25-17, 25-10.
“I felt like (our play) was rather slow, so we talked at the end that it felt like we were just kind of going through the motions tonight without a lot of drive,” Schultze said. “I don’t know if that just comes with playing against a slower team and not a very aggressive team, so it was hard for us to be aggressive.
“But I told the girls we can’t do that, we have to play our game. So I was happy with the way we came back in the third set after that really slow error-filled second set.”
Offensively, the Hawks followed the lead of Wynot’s Karley Heimes, whose stat line included a consistent performance of nine first-set kills, seven in the second and eight more in the third. The outside hitter also contributed three ace serves in the second set and a pair of blocks in the third.
“She’s a great kid. She’s always ready to play. She’s very competitive,” Schultze said. “It helps that she’s 6-foot-2 and very athletic. I wish she would be a little more aggressive when she’s in the back row. Usually, when we’re out of system, we’re going to her.”
Heimes totaled five of her kills early in the first set, sparking the Hawks to a 9-3 lead, before Ellsworth fought back to tie the score at 10 and, following an ace serve by Dallymar Panell Diaz, took its only lead of the set at 11-10.
Northeast responded with a kill by Kaitlyn Nelson and an ace serve by Sydney Redden, before Lauren Buhrman — a Lutheran High Northeast grad — returned the Hawks’ lead to four points at 15-11, and the Panthers would get no closer.
Heimes remained active, establishing the Hawks’ largest lead of 21-13 while sending one of Kiara Krusemark’s 11 set assists to the floor and added three more kills — the last two closing out Northeast’s 25-19 first-set win.
Krusemark totaled 32 set assists during the match, and Heimes said she felt the Hawks’ passing and setting produced a good Northeast outing.
“We really connected tonight. The sets were really good, and it all starts with a bump (pass),” Heimes said. “We got our bumps up to the net so our setter could do her thing, and then we were able to put the ball away.
“If the bump is off the net or on the net, Kiara (Krusemark) can get it from anywhere. She can put the ball right where you need it. She’s a really good setter and an asset to our team.”
In the second set, Northeast overcame a good start by the Panthers, coming from behind to force four tie scores, the last at 13-13, before gradually pulling away on three kills and then two ace serves by Heimes.
Chloe Sandell also recorded a kill and a block, and Buhrman added another kill during the Hawks’ string of six points en route to the second-set 25-17 victory.
Northeast’s third set revealed “more energy,” according to Heimes.
“I think we picked up the energy. The crowd got into it, and that all helps,” Heimes said.
Four kills by Heimes, an ace serve from Buhrman and a kill on a slide move by Nelson accounted for a 10-1 lead, but the Hawks added another run.
A back-row kill and two straight blocks by Heimes jump-started Northeast to a 15-2 advantage, while two kills from Sydney Stelling and two by Nelson produced a 21-8 lead.
Heimes also chased down and saved a deflected kill attempt by the Panthers, which nearly made it into the bleachers, and was sent over the net on the third touch by the Hawks.
Ellsworth immediately took advantage of the free ball, setting up a kill at the right pin, which was promptly blocked by a hustling Heimes for a kill and 14-2 lead.
Eventually, another pair of kills from the left side by Heimes sandwiched a kill by Buhrman to end the set 25-10 and the match at 3-0.
With the postseason just around the corner, the Hawks are trying to forge a strong finish.
Northeast travels to North Platte Community College on Thursday afternoon, then heads to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for a pair of Saturday contests with Hawkeye Community College and Iowa Western. The Hawks return home on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season with a match against Southwestern Community College.
“This gets us another conference win, so hopefully it moves us up in the conference rankings so we don’t have to play a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the first round of regionals,” Schultze said. “The season has been a bit of a roller-coaster for these freshmen, being new to the college, the travel, the schoolwork — it all goes hand-in-hand. Hopefully we can stay focused the last few games of the season and go into regionals strong.”