To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, Northeast Community College is reducing the number of students on campus — but not just in classrooms.
The college is cutting the number of students allowed in residence halls by half, said Amanda Nipp, director of student services. There are usually about 550 students living on Northeast’s Norfolk campus, but for the 2020-21 year, there will be about 250.
This will allow extra space to spread out students as only one person will be allowed per room in dorms, Nipp said.
Students won’t be allowed to congregate in groups in residence hall lounges and can’t have visitors.
Additionally, there can be only two students per bathroom, which can be accomplished at Northeast because residence halls don’t have communal bathrooms. Only two people will be allowed in a suite-style room to follow this guideline.
“The challenge is that our students are responsible for keeping it clean, so there are some pros and cons,” Nipp said. “If you had a floor restroom, you could increase maintenance and cleaning.”
Because of the reduced capacity in residence halls, not every student who wants to live on campus will be able to.
Residence hall options were offered only to students who have in-person classes on campus and lived outside of Norfolk, Nipp said.
If a student’s class load was completely online or their permanent residence was in town, they weren’t eligible.
Nipp said the reduced capacity hasn’t been as big of an issue as she thought it was going to be. The college has been able to accommodate everyone who meets the requirements and is even now looking to accommodate athletes who might have voluntary conditioning or practice, no matter what form their classes are in.
The college also is reserving about 25 apartment spaces strictly for quarantining students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19. They would be delivered meals and checked on by college staff.
Nipp said she hopes no more than 25 students would ever become infected with COVID-19, but if that were to happen, the college could house them in a hotel nearby and still deliver them meals.
While staff are required to stay home if they are symptomatic, managing the possibility of COVID-19 with students on campus gets a little trickier, Nipp said. Some students may choose to go to class or meet with others on campus even if they have been exposed or are infected.
“They may or may not tell us they have COVID-19,” Nipp said. “We are asking students to let us know because if they had a face-to-face class, we would do contact tracing, even if they live off-campus. I think there is a stigma; some say, ‘I don’t want to be the one that makes my whole class quarantine.’ ”
Other aspects of campus outside of the classroom will change come Aug. 17, Nipp said.
Most student activities and events will be virtual. New student orientation, which is usually a large and popular event for incoming freshmen, will be offered through virtual sessions. The traditional welcome-back picnic will be one of the only in-person events but is going to be socially distanced, Nipp said.
The college’s student center, Union 73, is still under construction and won’t be opening until January, but administrators are still discussing what to do about other open spaces — campus study areas, dining services, the college store and library, for example.
As of now, Northeast isn’t requiring masks unless people are in a classroom and it’s impossible to social distance. While the majority of classes will be online or virtual, there are hands-on classes that will be hosted in-person, such as labs or clinicals.
Another discussion administrators are having is whether there should be COVID-19 testing for all students before they move in on campus, or if they should administer random tests.
Nipp said there are still a lot of details the college has to work out before the fall semester begins and that restrictions aren’t permanent. Northeast could possibly welcome more students back into residence halls for the spring semester if local health directives change at the end of the year.
“Hopefully if there is spread, we’re reducing that spread,” Nipp said. “It’s certainly going to be different than ever before.”