Northeast Community College volleyball squad sweeps Panthers

Even though Northeast Community College continues what has been a season-long search for consistency on the volleyball court, the Hawks put together enough of that quality in their play to sweep Ellsworth Community College Tuesday evening--winning all three sets by scores of 25-22.
Although Northeast reached 20-plus points with a lead in each set, the Hawks typically left the door open for Ellsworth, allowing the Panthers an opportunity for a late comeback win.
“We just need to work on focusing on every single ball--staying disciplined,” Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “I think we just kind of get lazy or comfortable.”
Northeast led 21-17 late in the first set, then reached game point on consecutive kills by Makayla Forsberg, Elizabeth Christensen, and Carly Hirsch, but four kills by Ellsworth--along with a double-hit by the Hawks--allowed the Panthers to climb back to within 24-22 before a well-placed tip by Christensen secured the 25-22 win.
In the second set, Hirsch helped Northeast to a 6-1 lead with a variety of plays.
The sophomore opened scoring with a kill from the middle, added another kill by slamming an Ellsworth over-pass to the floor, then scored on a slide before teaming with Payton Weber for a block. Following a Weber service ace, setter Jamie Bonifas and Hirsch teamed up for a kill on another slide action before Weber took over as playmaker.
“Carly had 12 kills tonight but, actually, she and the setter just weren’t clicking very well,” Schultze said. “She was really early, the sets were maybe a little high, but she was still up there in kills and played the net really well.”
Weber’s contributions included a block, two kills, and back-to-back ace serves that gave the Hawks their largest lead of the set at 13-5.
But, once again, Northeast’s offensive paused briefly while the Panthers scored five-straight points on four kills and an ace serve to close the gap to 13-10.
Later, a kill by Forsberg, an ace by Bonifas, and two kills by Weber provided the Hawks with a 22-18 advantage, which eventually became Northeast’s second-set win although the Hawks benefited from two Ellsworth errors before a Hirsch kill--her eighth of the set--provided the 25-22 final score.
The Hawks’ offense began the third set slowly, scoring only twice on Weber kills while the Panthers, although leading 9-6, had provided the rest of the Northeast points on errors.
The Hawks didn’t solidify the advantage in the set until a Boniface kill on a ‘dump’ play gave the Hawks a 20-18 lead and, along with a block by Forsberg and two kills by Weber, sparked Northeast’s 25-22 win--with a hustling dig by Weber turning into a set that allowed libero Alexis Kapales to end the set and match with a kill from the back row.
The dump play by Boniface was one of seven kills the sophomore completed in the match. The play, which appears to be a set until strategically tipped either one- or two-handed into an empty space between defenders, is difficult to defend.
“Jamie kind of came out of the woodwork tonight; I’ve been on her about being more offensive with the dump, and I think when she got those first couple kills in the first set she got comfortable,” Schultze said. “Tonight she just kept going to that ‘donut’ and caught them off guard, thinking she’s going to set, and all of a sudden it comes over quick.”
“It’s another offensive threat, another aspect the opponent has to watch for, and we struggle to defend it, too,” she said. “I was a setter, and I did it a lot in high school and college; I probably picked it up from an older teammate.”
Weber led the Hawks offensively with 14 total kills on the night, most from the outside hitter position on the left side, but the freshman is also playing in the back row this season and earned her coach’s praise for making progress in her defensive effort.
“Payton has always been pretty good offensively; she’s been struggling in the back row, but she really picked it up,” Schultze said. “She never played the back row in high school, so it comes as a challenge for her anyway, but she’s been working hard and tonight she did a better job. She had 13 digs after having just 2 or 3 in her last game.”
Northeast improves to 4-13 on the season and, although Schultze was pleased with the Hawks’ win, she also noticed some periods of time when her team allowed the Panthers opportunities.
“We have a lot of talent, and we usually play that first set really well, and then we just kind of back off--I’m not sure why; it’s become kind of a thing we do,” Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “The other day, for example, we played really well the first set against Kirkwood (Community College), but something happened toward the end of it and we just shut down. Then we couldn’t get back to that level of play.”
“There were times when I was concerned tonight, spurts where we couldn’t pass or were aced a couple times in a row,” she said. “The way I’ve seen our kids play, it’s frustrating because we just don’t play at that level consistently.”
Northeast Community College defeats Ellsworth Community College--25-22, 25-22, 25-22.