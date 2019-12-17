Northeast Community College plans to replace 100-year-old buildings for vet tech and agriculture students starting next year.
The Northeast board of governors approved final plans to submit construction bids for a new veterinary technology building and farm operations and large animal building during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The new facilities are part of the Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project, which is being developed to enhance and expand the agriculture facilities at Northeast. Phase one of the project includes the new veterinary technology facility and large animal and farm operations building.
“While our faculty and staff have maintained these buildings to the best of their ability, our current agriculture facilities do not align well with providing a proper atmosphere for our agricultural students,” said Steve Schram, co-interim president. “These new facilities that are phase one of the new Agriculture & Water Center of Excellence will enhance opportunities for students in several of our ag programs. The coordinating commission’s action reaffirms the hard work of members on the project team and gets us to where we need to be today.”
A new 36,000-square-foot veterinary technology facility will help unite a program that had to previously use two buildings nearly a mile apart from each other, according to a media release. The veterinary technology clinic is also housed in a building constructed in 1920 as part of a working farm.
The existing Large Animal and Farm Operations program is located in the same building as the clinic. A 15,000-square-foot building for farm operations and agricultural programs will replace the old space.
Both facilities will be constructed near the college’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, located about a mile east of the main Norfolk campus.
During Tuesday’s meeting, it also was reported that the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education (CCPE) has approved programming statements for the new facilities.
In the program statement, CCPE commissioners said a new veterinary technology building would consolidate the entire program into a single facility and allow for the expansion of enrollment to meet industry demand.
A new large animal and farm operations building will provide similar types of spaces to the existing structure in a facility with appropriate interior height.
College officials estimate a total project cost for construction and equipment of phase one of the Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project at $23.3 million. Proposed sources of funding are coming from a capital improvement fund of up to $14 million and private donations of at least $9.4 million. The Nexus capital campaign kicked off earlier this year with a $5 million lead gift from the Acklie Charitable Foundation.
The CCPE said Northeast’s five-year capital improvement fund budget projects having “sufficient funds” to finance existing capital construction project obligations along with phase one of the project.
Construction for the two new facilities will begin in the spring.
****
The Northeast Community College board of governors met Tuesday in the Lifelong Learning Center for its regular meeting.
Regular meeting duration: 34 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Arlan Kuehn, Nicole Sedlacek, Gene Willers, Mary Honke, Steve Schram, Jeff Scherer, Donovan Ellis, Julie Robinson, Steven Anderson and Terry Nelson.
Board members absent: Carol Sibbel.
Others in attendance: One media representative and nine college employees.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
n Adopted the agenda.
n Approved minutes from the Nov. 14 regular meeting.
n Administered oath of office for Nicole Sedlacek as the District II representative.
n Appointed existing leadership as the 2020 board of governors officers.
n Appointed Steve Anderson and Gene Willers as the two Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) board of directors representatives.
n Approved the second reading and revisions to BP-2310, Meetings of the Area Board.
n Approved the second reading and deletion of BP-2331, Employee Associations Representatives: Board Meetings.
n Approved the second reading and approval of the deletion of BP-2332, Student Government Representative: Board Meetings.
n Authorized the administration to prepare final plans and specifications and the development of necessary bid documents for the release of bid packages for the Veterinary Technology and Farm Operations/Large Animal Buildings-Ag and Water Center of Excellence-Phase I.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
n Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, reported on recent student events, including a scholarship awarded to the Applied Tech Division, two student honors and employees sworn in as U.S. citizens from the Adult Education Program.
n Lynne Koski, vice president of administrative services, provided the financial report.
n Trelynn Morrow, Student Leadership Association president, shared recent SLA activities.
n Anderson and Willers provided the Nebraska Community College Association report.