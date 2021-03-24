The Northeast Hawks baseball team was its own worst enemy in a home doubleheader against Iowa Western on Wednesday. The Hawks dropped the first game 18-3 and the second game 15-1.
The Reivers wasted no time setting the tone for the day, putting up five runs in the first inning of game 1. However, singles by Colin Lynam and Parker Dorrance gave Northeast an opening to make it a ballgame.
That opening would slam shut. Not only did the red and white fail to add any more runs in the inning, but Iowa Central would add five more runs in the second and six more runs in the third, effectively putting the contest out of reach.
In the next game, things looked to be much closer. Northeast and Iowa Western traded runs in the first inning. From the second to the fifth, the teams did battle in what was a tight pitcher’s duel.
Christian Carew appeared to have finally cooled the Reiver offense. The freshman from Parker, Colorado, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, keeping his team’s chances alive.
Those chances faded away quickly. With runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the sixth, Ben Palmer hit a double into right field that managed to stay fair, allowing the Reivers to take a 3-1 lead.
From there, the floodgates opened back up. Iowa Western added five more runs in the sixth and another seven runs in the seventh, capping off a day that Marcus Clapp and the Hawks would love to forget.
“We played bad in every facet of the game today,” Clapp said. “We didn’t pitch. We didn’t play defense. We didn’t hit when we needed to hit. It was not a good day at all.”
Fielding was something that Clapp saw as a strength this season, but it wasn’t the case on Wednesday. The team committed 10 errors the whole afternoon. Of the 33 runs the Hawks gave up in both bouts, just 16 of them were earned.
“They’re a good team,” Clapp said. “Good teams are gonna bury you. We gave them too many opportunities, and that’s what happened.”
Throughout the season, Clapp has seen the team’s losses as the result of self-inflicted wounds, and Wednesday’s games had plenty of them. Although the doubleheader was a demoralizing one, he and the Hawks are eager to find their bearings and get back to being the team that made a deep run to the NJCAA World Series just two seasons ago.
“We’ve got a lot of games left, and we get to play again this weekend,” Clapp said, “We’ve gotta keep our heads up and keep playing.”
Those next games will come when they head to Southwestern Community College for two doubleheaders. The first will begin Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m., and the second will begin Sunday at noon.