The Northeast Hawks baseball team got back to doing what it does best in a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday afternoon at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
The red and white took the first game 6-5 and the second game 11-4.
The wins snapped a three-game losing streak for the team, who were coming off a tough series against Indian Hills.
With Game 1 tied at 5 and Parker Dorrance on third base in the bottom of the third, Maxim Fullerton roped a ball that hit the pitcher Nick Crandell’s glove and bounced into centerfield. Dorrance would score what turned out to be the winning run.
Northeast got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and one out. Cade Lynam and Tyler Monroe each drew a walk, then an error was made by the Des Moines third baseman. Colin Lynam followed up with a fielder’s choice and Sam Manwarren added a single to put the Hawks up 5-0.
However, that lead wouldn’t last long. In the top of the third, two-run singles by Jackson Fisher and Kyle Westhoff made it a 5-4 game. Then with the bases loaded and two outs, Jeremy Schneider walked Jayden Singleton to tie things up.
In Game 2, the Bears got on the board first with a single by Jake Thilges to make it 1-0. However, Northeast answered right back with a big inning in the bottom of the frame. A double by Cooper Whitt, a triple by Zane Zielinski that just stayed fair and a single by Parker Dorrance gave the Hawks a lead they would never relinquish.
Throughout the course of the nine innings, Whitt would make sure of that. The freshman from Knoxville knocked in four runs on three hits and scored a run. In the third inning, he hit a bases-clearing double that put the Hawks up 6-1 and set the tone for the rest of the second game.
Though the numbers were some of the best on the team for that day, he couldn’t have done it without his fellow teammates in the lineup, who kept Des Moines pitchers on their toes.
“We always had runners on base. We were always getting a pitcher out of his routine,” he said, “There were guys on base always in the back of his head which made him throw balls down the middle and I could just spray the field.”
The 11 runs were the most the Hawks had scored in six games, when they beat Iowa Central 16-6 on April 21. For coach Marcus Clapp, the biggest key to getting back to themselves on offense was the energy in the dugout, which allowed them to do what they do best.
“When our energy’s good and we’re aggressive early, then we have success. When we sit back and don’t hunt fastballs then we get in trouble,” he said, “I thought we did a good job of coming out and being aggressive early and that kind of set the tone.”
The sweep of the doubleheader provided a lot of momentum, and they’ll need every bit of it for their next series. Starting Saturday, they’ll host Southeastern Community College in a four-game set, who, going into Wednesday, was ranked the 11th-best team in the NJCAA national rankings. The games will also most likely determine where the Hawks are seeded in the ICCAC Tournament.
“We’re gonna have to play well,” Clapp said, “I think the guys are looking forward to it and it’s gonna be a good weekend.”
“We need this series,” Cooper Whitt added, “It’s a big one for us and I think we’ll come out at home and I think we’ll show them what’s up.”
The series will start with a doubleheader on Saturday that begins at 1 p.m. A second doubleheader will be played Sunday starting at noon.
Game 1
Des Moines Area CC 005 000 0—5 7 2
Northeast CC 051 000 x—6 9 0
W: Jeremy Schneider
L: Nick Crandell
—2B: (DM) Tre Mungin.
Game 2
Des Moines Area CC 101 020 000—4 5 5
Northeast CC 330 030 02x—11 7 3
W: Christian Carew
L: Ben Dixon
—2B: (NE) Maximo DeLeon, Cooper Whitt (DM) Sam Nicolino; 3B: (NE) Zane Zielinski; HR: (NE) Sam Manwarren.