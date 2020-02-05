Northeast basketball teams win, lose vs Storm

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team added another win Wednesday evening--this one over Southeast Community College--in preparation for a key conference matchup Saturday night against Marshalltown Community College at the Cox Activities Center, but the men’s squad came up short against the Storm, extending an unfortunate six-game losing streak.
The Northeast women, now 23-3, took advantage of 10 3-point field goals while sprinting to a 52-24 halftime lead. Seven of those came from the Hawks’ guard tandem of Beth Matas (4 of 6) and Kyla Moore (3 of 4).
“I was really pleased with how we got out of the gate; that was key--we wanted a fast start,” Hawks coach Matt Svehla said. “Toward the tail-end of the first half we scored like one point in the last three-and-a-half minutes of the half after having 51 points. We were playing a lot of people, but our expectation is they need to contribute.”
Northeast quickly re-established its offensive attack in the second half, once again keyed by transition offense and 3-point shooting. The Hawks outscored Southeast 16-3 during the first five minutes of the third quarter with the help of two more Matas 3s and a pair of Matas assists--one to Breanna Stouffer and another to Moore--to increase the lead to 68-27.
“I thought our ball movement was really good; we scored in a lot of different ways--some transition, some forced turnovers that led to points, some high-low stuff against their zone,” Svehla said. “Beth and Kyla played well; they get going and they find each other in transition, and they’ve both got quick hands defensively. But Breanna had a solid game with nine rebounds from the guard spot and played good defense, and Lorna Maxon had five assists out of the forward position.”
With Svehla substituting freely and the Storm finishing the game with a 9-0 run, both teams scored 33 second-half points as Northeast finished out the 85-57 win.
“I like the 32 baskets and 22 assists; I think we’re scoring off the pass,” he said. “We want to always have good ball movement. We think that creates good things.”
The Hawks--2-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference--will now turn their attention to Saturday’s important contest with the 8-16 Tigers, a team Northeast defeated 97-47 in mid-January.
“With a win on Saturday, we’ll be tied for first at 3-1 with Iowa Western,” Svehla said. “And, after beating them at home by seven earlier and losing to them by seven a week ago on the road, we’re even tied in that point differential ‘tie-breaker.’ So it’s going to come down to a coin flip to determine who’s going to be the No. 1 seed.”
“There’s a lot at stake--that’ll be a really important coin flip which will determine who’s going to be the No. 1 seed and will host the championship game,” he said. “The No. 1-seeded team gets a bye and will then play the winner of the No. 2 vs No. 3 seed playoff game at home.”
Unfortunately, the Hawks’ seven-point margin of victory at home included a technical foul which resulted in two made free throws by Iowa Western to begin the game due to an “illegal lighting” violation due to Northeast’s out-dated backboard lighting system. The lighting issue, which was discovered in January, has resulted in technical foul free throws at the beginning of each of the women’s and men’s home contests. This will continue while Northeast waits for a special-made part that will fit the college’s aged-equipment, a part which is being made in Sioux Falls, to be completed. Svehla said the hope is the part will arrive in mid-February.
“So Iowa Western’s best shooter made both of those technical foul free throws and, not only that, got a chance to feel good about seeing the ball go through the basket,” Svehla said. “So they’re up 2-0, and then they go to the jump ball. Tonight was the first game that our opponent missed one of those free throws; we’ve been doing this for over a month, starting in early January. Hopefully the part gets here soon.”
IN THE MEN’S GAME, Northeast managed a 52-48 halftime lead, but squandered that advantage early in the second half.
After Emmette Page’s driving layup, the Storm answered with an 18-0 run to turn the tables on the Hawks and forge a 66-54 lead.
Thirteen of Southeast’s first 24 field goals were the result of drives to the basket, and statistically, the Storm scored 72 of its points in the lane while the Hawks totaled just 30. Southeast also finished the game with 23 ‘second-chance’ points to six for Northeast.
“We didn’t guard very well. On the board in the locker room it says that we had to have defensive stops, which we didn’t have tonight at times,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said. “The second thing is we needed to rebound, and we didn’t come up with loose balls at times. I know we can score points, and I know we can shoot well, but you don’t win games if you let people score more than you.”
Although Northeast battled back later in the half after switching to a 2-3 zone to trail by just three, at 77-74, Southeast once again responded--this time with an 8-0 run--then kept the Hawks at bay, leading 93-83 with a minute-and-a-half remained.
That’s when Northeast made one more comeback attempt, beginning with a Page 3, a pair of Michael Anderson free throws, and a three-point play by Luke Rollman. After two missed free throws by the Storm, Oyiti Amum nailed a 3 from the corner to close the deficit to 95-93.
However, Southeast went 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds--negating another Amum 3--and holding on for the 101-96 win.
Page finished with 21 points to lead five Hawks in double-figures, including Daniel Akuei (19), Ben Moxness (15), Rollman (13), and Anderson (10).
The Hawks, now 11-13, will host Marshalltown Community College Saturday night in ICCAC action. The Tigers (5-20) downed Northeast 77-54 in January.
“I think both of us are playing for the fourth and fifth spot; the team that wins that game will probably host the tournament game,” Anderson said. “So that’s going to be big for us.”
Women’s game
Southeast CC 12 12 13 20 -- 57
Northeast CC 32 20 20 13 -- 85
Southeast CC (7-18): Caitlyn Ward 2-6 0-0 5, Ally Stewart 3-11 1-2 9, Cassidy Weinandt 1-4 0-2 3, Jayden Widener 1-3 1-2 3, Ragan Nickless 3-6 0-0 6, Tasha Wolken 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara McInturf 2-5 2-2 6, Sydney Mullen-Shaw 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Hanson 0-3 0-0 0, Danielle White 1-3 0-0 2, Allison McMahon 2-4 4-4 8, Sydney Callaway 4-7 1-1 9, Jayse Koehler 2-6 2-2 6. Totals: 21-60 11-15 57.
Northeast CC (23-3): Beth Matas 8-12 1-1 23, Kyla Moore 6-12 5-6 20, Emina Hadzihusejnovic 6-12 0-0 12, Breanna Stouffer 4-10 1-2 11, Lorna Maxon 4-7 1-2 9, Hannah Kasik 0-2 1-2 1, Kelly Kleffner 0-1 0-0 0, Julia Carbonell 1-4 0-0 2, Katarina Zagorac 1-2 0-0 2, Hacalyn Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Macey Kulhanek 2-6 0-0 5. Totals: 32-67 9-13 85.
Men’s game
Southeast CC 48 53 -- 101
Northeast CC 52 44 -- 96
Southeast CC (16-8): LeBeck Warren 6-12 3-3 16, Bo Russell 6-19 2-2 15, Earlnil Hamilton 8-17 4-4 20, Jalen Barker 7-13 0-0 14, Kyle Grimm 3-4 0-0 6, Dylan Ryburn 1-3 2-3 4, Stevin Gilliam 0-1 0-0 0, Chaquan Clarke 2-4 0-0 5, Teny Gakdeng 8-13 5-6 21. Totals: 41-86 16-18 101.
Northeast CC (11-13): Emmette Page 8-15 0-0 21, Michael Anderson 3-7 2-4 10, Oyiti Amum 3-7 0-0 9, Daniel Akuei 7-12 0-0 19, Ben Moxness 6-12 0-0 15, Asher Scavella 2-8 5-6 9, Luke Rollman 6-9 1-1 13. Totals: 35-70 8-11 96.