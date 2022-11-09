Northeast basketball teams sweep Raiders

A crucial 14-2 second-half run by the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team brought the Hawks back from an 11-point deficit, providing the momentum the team needed to battle through a back-and-forth game down the stretch and eventually earn an 81-75 win over Central Community College.
The victory, and the Northeast women’s 83-51 blowout win, completed the Hawks’ sweep of the Raiders Tuesday night at the Cox Activities Center.
The key to the 14-2 run–which answered Central’s 7-2 start to the second half that had increased the Raiders’ 40-34 halftime advantage to 47-36–was Emaniel Alexandre, who briefly put Northeast on his back with eight of his game-high 26 points.
That flurry by the sophomore guard produced a 50-49 lead, but a solid Northeast advantage didn’t occur until Alexandre kept the Hawks in contention through six more lead changes and three tie scores with three straight drives to the basket, then received scoring help from teammate Chaz Cullum and a strong defensive effort down the stretch–paced by the inside presence of Collin Storr–to secure the 81-75 win.
“Emaniel is a special player–he’s almost impossible to stay in front of–and Chaz can be a special player,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said. “We’ve had a lot of great athletes in this building, but Collin may be the best jumper of all of them.”
Overall, 20 of Alexandre’s total came in the second half, with Collin Storr adding 12 of his 17-point total but, most importantly, the Hawks’ defense was quick and aggressive, and harassing the Raiders at a frenzied pace.“
At halftime we really challenged our guards to not let their guards go around us,” Anderson said. “We were saying, ‘Don’t help off the corner (shooter),’ but it’s hard not to help off the corner when they’re going around you all the time. But we’ll learn and get better at that.”
Those same three players sparked a 9-0 Northeast lead to begin the game, although the Raiders responded with an 11-1 run to tie the game at 14-14 midway through the first half.
Moments later, three consecutive Central 3s led to a 27-17 lead that grew to as much as 14, at 40-26, before an Amaire Perkins 3, a Storr drive, and an Alexandre 3 sent the teams into intermission with the Hawks down just 40-34.
The primary difference in the speed of the game affected by the Hawks’ defense was evident in Central’s 3-point percentage, which dwindled from over 58 percent in the first half to 14 percent in the second as Northeast applied its advantage in speed and quickness to establish a pace less comfortable for the Raiders.
“They had really shot well from the 3-point line in that first half,” Anderson said. “Our guys like to brag about how good of shape they’re in–and they kind of are. There’s usually a point in the game where we say we’re going to get them, because they can’t keep up.”
Northeast, behind Storr’s 15 rebounds, also out-rebounded the Raiders 46-33.
With the win, the Hawks even their record at 1-1.
Earlier, the Northeast women fired a barrage of 25 first-half 3-point shots–making 13 of those (46 percent)--to pull away for a 50-24 halftime lead, essentially putting the game out of reach.
Freshmen Analyssa Maldonado (5 of 8) and Stevie Fallis (3 of 6) led the way with eight of those 3s between them, while Marissa Ritchey and Marta Pons each contributed two.
“Even good shooters don’t always shoot it good sometimes, so we’ve got to make sure that the time and the situation is right,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “(Central) came out in a zone; we moved it, had touches with ball reversal and inside out–we had our looks, and we knocked them down.”
The Raiders closed to within 18 points early in the fourth period, but would get no closer as Northeast closed out the 83-51 win and improved to 3-0 on the season.
“I don’t know what it is, something about big halftime leads and keeping a team sharp in the second half,” Svehla said. “We’ve just got to learn to be mature; we came out in the second half jacking up shots a little. They were okay shots, not great shots, so we need to get great ones.”
Improved shot selection, along with fouling less, were two of Svehla’s takeaways from the game, as well as “putting two halves together.”
“Central shot 31 free throws; we’re a little bit undersized, so I understand that to some extent,” Svehla said. “Fouling 30-feet from the basket or not containing the basketball caused some of that, so hopefully we can develop some consistency with that.”
Maldonado led Northeast in scoring, coming off the bench to score 23 points and total five assists, while Fallis finished with 22 points, and Allison Richards contributed 14 points along with four assists.
The Northeast Community College squads will host Cloud County Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Men’s game
Central Community College 40 35 – 75
Northeast community College 34 47 – 81
Central CC (2-1): Derek Merwick 6-11 5-9 17, Josh Baker 3-7 2-2 9, Trey Deveaux 6-19 3-4 18, Jayden Byabato 1-9 2-3 4, Gil Jengmer 2-4 2-2 6, PJ Davis 2-6 1-4 6, Aidan Graham 3-3 2-2 11, Blake Daberkow 2-7 0-2 4. Totals: 25-66 17-28 75.
Northeast CC (1-1): Emaniel Alexandre 10-15 3-5 26, Amaire Perkins 3-8 0-0 7, Jared Lopez 1-7 0-0 2, Collin Storr 7-9 3-4 17, Chaz Cullum 8-17 0-1 16, Saheed Sanusi 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 1-7 0-0 3, Jadan Strachan 3-3 0-0 6, Bryan Rolle 0-3 1-2 1, James Sinclair 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 34-72 7-12 81.
Women’s game
Central Community College 10 14 22 5 – 51
Northeast Community College 20 30 12 21 – 83
Central CC (2-2): Desiray Diaz 0-7 4-6 4, Nike Nelson 5-15 4-4 18, Amy Mitchell 1-5 1-1 3, Madisen Jelinek 3-5 0-1 6, Alyssa reardon 0-3 0-0 0, Allie Neujahr 1-5 6-7 9, Makenna Pelster 0-1 1-2 1, Lillian Watson 0-2 0-2 0, Nyamiri Blair 1-3 3-6 5, Sasha Perrin 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 13-50 20-31 51.
Northeast CC (3-0): Stevi Fallis 8-18 1-1 22, Allison Richards 3-8 7-8 14, Marta Pons 3-6 0-0 8, Charli Ritchey 0-1 0-0 0, Sharissa Haas 0-6 0-0 0, Alexis Bliven 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby Welsh 1-1 3-3 5, Analyssa Maldonado 8-15 2-2 23, Marissa Ritchey 2-6 0-0 6, Lexi Schroder 1-5 3-4. Totals: 26-68 16-19 83.