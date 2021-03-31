The Northeast Community College basketball teams finished out their respective regular season schedules against Iowa Lakes Community College Wednesday night.
The women’s squad improved to 14-7 with a narrow 72-66 victory over the Lakers, but the Northeast men’s team never threatened Iowa Lakes en route to a 100-67 defeat to slip to 3-19 on the season.
Coach Matt Svehla’s Hawks started slowly, trailing 10-2 four minutes into the game, but a three-point play by Ashley Hassett, a pair of drives to the basket by Breanna Stouffer--which sandwiched a field goal from the corner by Taylor Peter--and, lastly, a drive and a 3 from Patricija Peric, gave Northeast its first lead of the game at 16-12.
After the Lakers’ post player Rachel Breck scored in the lane on an inbounds play underneath, Iowa Lakes guard Tianna Powell converted a steal into a layup at the buzzer for a 16-16 tie after the first quarter that began a back-and-forth game with six lead changes and four more ties.
Only two timely Stouffer 3s with under a minute remaining allowed the Hawks to secure a 35-31 halftime lead, and the statistics in all significant categories reflected how evenly the game had been played to that point.
Northeast’s ability to make timely 3s and track down offensive rebounds in the second half were difference-makers that allowed the Hawks to turn a third-quarter lead into an eventual victory.
A deep 3 by Yiesha Williams from the left wing put Northeast up 44-42 and began a series of important plays--including two free throws by Peter, another Stouffer 3, a three-point play by Hannah Ollendick on an offensive rebound-putback, and another Peric 3--that led to a 55-52 Hawks’ lead heading into the final period of the game.
Hassett opened the fourth by scoring on an offensive rebound, then turned a loose ball into a full-court layup, and buried a 3 from the corner to give Northeast a six-point 62-56 lead as the team’s traded baskets.
“Ashley Hassett had a key offensive rebound, then we had a couple different people get offensive rebounds on another possession,” Svehla said. “Sometimes those are momentum-lifters for your own team, but I think they suck the energy out of the other team.”
“Sometimes, when our execution isn’t great or we don’t quite defend on the other end, it’s like how are we going to win this game,” he said. “It was good to see that energy late to say we’ve got some fight that, if we’re not going to score let’s go chase it, and if we miss that one let’s go chase it again.”
The Hawks’ maintained the six-point spread that would eventually become the final margin with those hustle plays.
Peric found Peter cutting to the basket for a layup, Hassett drove the left baseline and, after Stouffer scored from the right block, Williams assisted a Peter field goal that increased the Northeast advantage to 70-63 with 27 seconds left.
The Lakers’ Jaeda Whitner, despite a scrambling Hawks’ defense, drained a deep 3 from the point with 12 seconds remaining, but Stouffer converted two free throws to ensure Northeast’s 72-66 win.
Svehla pointed out that the Hawks’ defense--specifically Stouffer and Peric--limited the Lakers’ Madison Hough and Whitner to 8 and 9 points, respectively.
“Those are their two leading scorers; they both average about 15 point per game,” Svehla said. “We pretty much held them to half of their average combined.”
Northeast finished the game with 7 of 17 success from the 3-point line, with all seven coming from four players--Stouffer making 3 of 4, Peric 2 of 4, while Williams and Hassett were both 1 of 2.
“For us to go 7 for 17; anytime you’re shooting 40-some percent in a game that’s a pretty good thing,” Svehla said. “And Hannah (Ollendick) is a pretty good shooter; she didn’t get many looks tonight, but she gave us seven rebounds. Every contribution like that, when you’re not getting your shot, is important.”
Hassett led the Hawks in scoring with 20 points, with Stouffer adding 19, Peter 13, and Peric 12.
Peric and Hassett also each grabbed seven rebounds throughout the game that contributed to Northeast’s 33-28 edge on the boards--with a 9-5 advantage on offensive rebounds.
The Hawks, as the No. 2-seeded team in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, will host third-seeded Marshalltown Community College in the Region IV tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Cox Activities Center with game-time set for 2 p.m.
The Northeast men, making 9 of 28 field goal attempts and just 2 of 13 3-point tries, couldn’t keep pace with the Lakers scoring as Iowa Lakes sped to a 48-29 halftime lead by hitting 18 of its 40 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
The Lakers also accumulated a 22-12 rebounding advantage and continued to control the game, especially play in the paint, in the second half--leading by as many as 37 points before settling for the 100-67 win.
Jared Lopez paced Northeast with 18 points, while Michael Anderson and Evan Decker each totaled 11. Ben Tew led the Hawks in rebounding with nine, with Anderson, Decker, and Lopez each contributing six.
“Michael Anderson played hard; we probably wore him out, because he had to play 40 minutes every game,” Hawks coach Dan Anderson said. “I think Jared Lopez has come a long way in a year, and Evan Decker has come around to be a pretty good player.”
Northeast, the No. 4-seed will travel to Ottumwa, IA, to play top-seeded Indian Hills Community College in the opening round of Region IV play.
Women’s game
Iowa Lakes Community College 16 15 21 14 -- 66
Northeast Community College 16 19 20 17 -- 72
Iowa Lakes CC (7-11): Madison Hough 3-13 2-2 8, Tianna Powell 3-3 2-4 8, Rachel Puok 8-13 5-6 23, Jaeda Whitner 4-11 0-0 9, Rachel Breck 5-6 0-2 10, Kariana Lohf 2-5 0-1 4, Hailey Miranda 1-5 0-0 2, Andrea Vazquez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 27-58 9-15 66.
Northeast CC (14-7): Yiesha Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor Peter 5-12 3-5 13, Patricija Peric 5-10 0-0 12, Ashley Hassett 8-17 3-3 20, Breanna Stouffer 7-11 2-2 19, Molly Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Ollendick 1-2 1-1 3, Kelly Kleffner 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna Bauer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 28-62 9-11 72.
Men’s game
Iowa Lakes Community College 48 52 -- 100
Northeast Community College 29 38 -- 67
Iowa Lakes CC (14-7): Ryan Hall 5-9 2-2 14, Colton Schutt 0-1 0-0 0, Xzavier Jones 5-9 1-2 11, Caleb Johnson 2-10 0-0 5, Kevin Cook 7-12 3-4 17, Keshawn Pegues 6-12 4-5 16, Ozzie Meiborg 1-4 0-0 3, Dillon Carlson 4-6 1-2 12, Cameron Tolefree 2-4 0-0 5, Jonathan Oden 1-1 0-0 2, Aloung Kang 3-3 0-0 7, Kadin Norrif 0-2 0-0 0, Drew Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph Owens 3-5 0-0 6, Tyler Madison 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 40-82 11-15 100.
Northeast CC (3-19): Michael Anderson 3-12 5-7 11, Justin Hiser 0-3 0-0 0, Evan Decker 2-12 6-8 11, Jared Lopez 7-15 4-6 18, Ben Tew 2-10 4-7 8, La Vonte Howard 1-4 0-0 2, Trey Drummond III 3-5 0-2 8, Grant Stec 3-5 0-0 7, Andy Knapp 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 22-69 19-30 67.