The 17-5 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team earned its spot in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
On Nov. 6, the Hawks earned the trip back to the national tournament after they shut out Allen County Community College 2-0.
Northeast played well in the previous NJCAA Division II national tournament, going 1-1 in pool play, but this time around the Hawks are ready to make more noise.
“It’s always exciting to go, but it does feel different. In the spring, we had a goal to make it to the tournament and we did; it felt like we satisfied our goal. This year we wanted to get back again, but this year we are going to win it,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “It’s not just for the experience; we want to go win. To be there is an incredible feeling, so now it's a bigger motivation to go compete.”
This season, Northeast has been red hot, winning 12 games in a row, with its last defeat coming on Sept. 18 to Hawkeye Community College.
“We are in a good place. We are hitting our peak, and I’d love to see what we can do nationally,” Miller said.
Northeast’s Naomi Pedroza has led the Hawks on the attack, with a team-leading 27 goals, and she has assisted on 10 goals.
Romeni Gurmendi and Sara Pedroza also have pitched in on the offensive end, each scoring 18 goals, while the two have had a combined 28 assists.
“Those three are one of the top three groups, attacking-wise, in the nation. Naomi gets on the board because it's tough to defend all of them because they've got to watch Sara or Romeni,” Miller said. “Having a top three like them allows each of them to score goals, plus they are very dangerous and dynamic.”
On the other end, the Hawks have been dominant from the attackers to the midfielders to the defense. Carolin Stahlmann has been the leader in goal for the Hawks this season, as she has had 57 saves and nine shutouts.
Northeast has scored 4.36 goals per game while allowing only nine goals in 22 games.
“It’s a strong team — we've only given up two goals since early September, which were both PKs (penalty kicks), and we haven't given up a goal since the beginning of October,” Miller said. “This year, our forwards, midfielders and defenders are probably the best we have had come through here all at once.”
The Hawks’ quest for a national title starts on Monday in Wichita, Kansas, where they look to continue to play their best soccer.
“The biggest thing is to stay focused — if we are ready to go and if we know that we are four wins away from winning a national championship, then I think we have a chance,” Miller said. “We are going to have to be ready to go right off the bat.”