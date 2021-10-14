A Northeast Community College agriculture instructor is one of 40 individuals who have been selected to participate in the Nebraska LEAD program.
Trentee Bush is among the newest members of Nebraska's premier two-year Leadership Education/Action Development program, each of whom are involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.
"Once again, it appears that Class 40 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state and I am excited to get started with them,” said Terry Hejny, LEAD program director, in a media release. “Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond.”
Bush grew up on the family ranch near Whitman. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and a master’s degree in public horticulture administration and a minor in leadership studies. She completed her doctorate degree in educational administration in 2019.
Bush taught horticulture, math and a variety of other courses at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis from 2010 to 2019. In 2019, she transitioned to Northeast to teach horticulture and agriculture courses.
The Nebraska LEAD Program began 40 years ago to develop agricultural leaders from the state’s future generations.
Hejny said constant changes that occur in agricultural policy, marketing, economics and technology point to the need for strong leaders to advocate for the heart of Nebraska's economy — agriculture.
Now in its third decade of forming pioneering agricultural leaders, it has evolved into one of the nation's premier agricultural leadership development programs.
LEAD fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska; a 10-day national study/travel seminar; and a 14-16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.
