The search continues for the Northeast Community College softball team.
North Iowa Area Community College took 5-0 leads after the second inning of both games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Hawks at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The Trojans went on to post wins of 8-3 and 13-1 in five innings and keep Northeast winless in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
“They took advantage of our mistakes and we didn’t take advantage of their miscues, and they had a couple,” Hawks coach Iris Woodhead said. “I thought we hit OK that first game. Little things led to us not scoring as many runs as we should have, which again was taking advantage of their miscues. We were slow on the bases.”
North Iowa Area (24-8, 8-2) jumped out to its 5-0 lead in the opener but then went scoreless over the next four innings. Northeast (10-20, 0-14) was able to claw back to within 5-2 when Norfolk High graduate Taylor Schmidt singled home Alexis Folks after she doubled in the third and starting pitcher Emilee Spitz added an RBI single in the sixth.
“We were more engaged at that point and time,” Woodhead said. “We came out flat is what it was. We let the little miscues hurt us, and they took advantage of them.”
North Iowa Area got its offense going against Spitz again in the seventh and added three more runs.
“I thought Emilee did OK,” Woodhead said. “Five runs in those first two innings is tough. We’ve got to sharpen up because after that we shut them down. Then we’ve got to put the nail in the coffin in the seventh inning.”
The Trojans didn’t slow up after their 5-0 start in the second game. They added five runs in the fifth and went up 13-0 in the fifth with Sydney Toman hitting a pair of home runs in the game.
Northeast avoided the shutout when Schmidt hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Woodhead said low energy hurt her team in the second game, but it’s tough to generate energy when the hits aren’t coming.
NIACC used its aggression on the basepaths throughout the doubleheader, regularly stealing bases and putting pressure on the Hawks’ defense.
“I think that was part of the miscues in a couple of innings — we weren’t ready,” Woodhead said. “Those are little things we talk about like having a fielder at second base. We just didn’t do it.”
Coming out more engaged and ready to produce a better start will be the focus for the Hawks when the teams conclude their series with another doubleheader on Saturday.
“We’ll see the same exact pitching, so if we come out and attack those first couple innings and we shut them down the first couple of innings, I think it’s a different story for us.” Woodhead said.
First game
North Iowa Area CC 320 000 3 — 8
Northeast CC 001 001 1 — 3
WP: Brynn Stalberger. LP: Emilee Spitz. 2B: (NIACC) Emily Jones; (NECC) Alexis Folks, Ahdriana Madrano.
Second game
North Iowa Area CC 145 21 — 13
Northeast CC 000 01 — 1
WP: Laken Lienhard. LP: Josie Knust. 2B: (NIACC) Ravyn Krachey. HR: (NIACC) Sydney Toman 2.