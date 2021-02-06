TILDEN — It was a night of dominating performances as the North Central girls and O’Neill St. Mary’s boys each won the Niobrara Valley Conference Championship.
The #2 seed North Central girls were ahead 9-7 over the #5 seed Elgin Public/Pope John at the end of the first quarter. That’s when they locked in on defense and went on a 28-1 run over the next 19 minutes of game time, leading them to the 43-17 victory. Coach Alex McCleary of North Central said he’s built his program around defense, and it was on full display Saturday.
“We did not play great offensively, but defense travels. That’s out motto, and that’s what we have built our program on. The ball isn’t always going to go in the hoop, but defense travels and holding them to 1 point over 16 minutes is a big deal. And to do it in a conference championship, you know you’re doing things the right way.”
Even though McCleary wasn’t happy with his offense, a bright spot on that side of the court came from freshman Adisyn Anderson who scored a team-high 17 points.
“That’s kind of where we’re at: next girl up. She struggled on Thursday night against Elkhorn Valley, but she bounced back really well and had a great game. She gave us a spark in the 2nd and 3rd with her threes. She got it going, and the girls found her. That’s unselfish basketball, and that’s what you ask for.”
The Knights improved to 17-3 this season with the win. As one of the top teams in Class C2, their subdistrict is loaded with other great teams, and McCleary said his team has work to do in practice over the next couple of weeks.
“Defensively, I think we know where we are. We’ve just got to find ways to take care of the ball and put it in the hoop. We’re going to go into a subdistrict with Crofton and Ponca, two really, really good teams. We can defend all we want, but we’re going to have to score if we want to beat those teams.”
Looking at the NVC runner-up, Coach Randy Eisenhauer of Elgin Public/Pope John said, “I thought we played a good first quarter. We were with them at 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, and one thing that has gotten us all year is going long stretches without scoring the basketball, and tonight, that happened to us again. Their defense hounded us the whole night and took us out of our offense. We never ran our offense, and they pushed us out. That’s a good ball club. I’m happy with our defense. We have up 43 points, and I thought we did well. We just have to get things going on offense.”
The Lady Wolfpack have their work cut out for them going forward, facing the No. 2 and No. 7 area Class D teams next week. Eisenhauer said besides scoring, they’ll be working on turnovers in practice.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to handle the ball better. We’ve got CWC and Summerland next week, so it will be a stretch for us where we have to hold our composure a little bit.”
Even though the loss dropped them to 16-5, the Lady Wolfpack have had a great season and appear to be a team capable of making the state tournament. Eisenhauer believes his team can too. They just have to play like he knows they can.
“Our girls play hard. We’re always going to challenge other teams. If people would have said we were going to be here today, nobody would agree. We’re the #5 seed, and nobody thought we would get through. We got through the #3 seed in Summerland, and then we turned around and beat the #1 seed. We have the capability. We’re just going to have to come back and be ready to go.”
The Lady Wolfpack were led by Skyler Meis and her 5 points.
In the boys championship game, St. Mary’s had a strong showing against Elkhorn Valley. After being up three points with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Cardinals went on a 36-4 run to close out the first half up 48-13. St. Coach Luke Bulau of St. Mary’s is happy with his team to say the least.
“Elkhorn Valley is a very tough team. They’ve been on a role lately...For the first little bit, it was a slow start which isn’t what we like. We like to get out and go. We switched up our defense over the last three or four games because we’ve been giving up too many easy buckets inside. I’m very pleased with how we’ve played our 1-3-1, and it fuels our offense."
"We were getting the ball inside against their defense which is big. At the end, they told me we didn’t hit any three-pointers, and I was surprised. Our kid that shoots about 45% from three didn’t score any, so to score that many points, it just shows we like to get the ball out and run.”
Aiden Hedstorm of St. Mary’s had a monster game, putting up 32 points and slamming down a couple of highlight dunks. Bulua knows Hedstrom would rather be on the outside like a guard, but standing at 6’3, Bulua knows he can provide a post presence too.
“He’s a tough player. I know he likes to play on the outside. Especially this year, he’s starting to shoot from the outside a bit more. When I said to him that we were going to put him in the middle to attack the basket, he said ‘let’s do it.’ Tonight, he scored his 1000th career point as a junior. I’m glad we have him on our team.”
The Cardinals were led by Hedstrom and his 32 points. Adam Everitt added in 15.
The Elkhorn Valley boys hand their hands full Saturday going up against a high-powered St. Mary’s team. Coach Derric Werner of Elkhorn Valley knew coming in it would be a challenge and believes it would be for almost every team.
“St. Mary’s is a tough matchup, regardless if they’re D2, D1 or C2 or C1. They can play with a lot of different teams. They’ve got a lot of different weapons they can beat you with on any part of the floor. Matchup wise, we thought we could play man, but within the first few minutes, our two big kids got two fouls. Having to rotate those two kids made us stay in zone, and we’re not as deep as we’d like to be. They’re a very good team.
The Falcons had a good run in the conference tournament. For a #7 seed to make it to the championship game, Werner knows that doesn’t happen very often and isn’t taking it for granted.
“Regardless of the outcome of the game, last year we got beat in the semis by St. Mary’s, and this year, we made it to the finals against St. Mary’s. As a program, you want to be in those situations. Our kids have worked hard.”
The Falcons were led by Derek Hahne and Dawson Hansen who each scored 7 points.
Girls championship
EPPJ 7 1 0 9 — 17
North Central 9 8 18 8 — 43
North Central (17-3): Jenna Rutar 1, Brielle Bussinger 6, Keely Munger 5, Adisyn Anderson 17, Hunter Wiebelhaus 5, Allie Cosgrove 2, Lanie Pospichal 1, Jenna Hallock 4, Adyson Linse 2.
Elgin Public/Pope John(16-5): Skyler Meis 5, Kaylee Ramold 3, Kristen Krebs 2, Brenna Martisen 4, Ally Selting 3.
Boys championship
Elkhorn Valley 9 4 5 6 — 24
St. Mary’s 24 24 13 6 — 67
Elkhorn Valley (11-8): Conner Larson 4, Derek Hahne 7, Dawson Hansen 7, Kody Qualset 2, Carter Werner 1, Carter Rautenberg 3.
O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-1): Blake Benson 10, Connor Semin 2, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 15, Aiden Hedstrom 32, Isaiah Wiese 6.