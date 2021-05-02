ATKINSON—Four records were tied or broken, the team competitions came down to the wire and there was finally good weather for a track meet at the Niobrara Valley Conference Track Meet at West Holt High School in Atkinson on Saturday.
North Central won first place in the girls division with a final score of 138 to West Holt’s 134. The teams went into the final two competitions of the day tied at 120. The Huskies beat the Knights in the 4x100 meter relay by 0.12 seconds and took a two-point lead heading into the 4x400.
It was in that race that North Central left no doubt it deserved the title. Anchored by Jillian Buell, the Knights won the relay, and the team competition, with a final time of 4:28.91. West Holt finished fifth with 4:36.11.
The win was the black and blue’s fourth of the day (they also won the high jump, shot put and pole vault). However, for coach Alex McCleary, taking gold wouldn’t have been possible without all of their players putting up strong efforts, even in events they didn’t win.
“We were able to build a lot of confidence with some kids that maybe had been just shy of medaling,” he said, “Here with the conference meet, you medal to eight, so a lot of those kids finishing sixth, seventh and eighth. Those are huge points when you add them up and when you only win a meet by a few points.”
Of course, it’s not to say that the events they won were of no importance. One of them was done while making history.
North Central’s Brooklyn Buell won the pole vault, reaching a final height of 10 feet and setting a new record for the Niobrara Valley Conference meet. The record was last held by Mackenzie Wecker, who reached 9 feet 7 inches in 2015.
“I got some help from some other teams. They kind of helped me with my standards and stuff, but I think it went real well,” she said, “ I really felt like my plant was good and the weather was pretty nice for a pole vault today.”
Kevona Brown took home first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She won the latter with a final time of 2626.92, setting a new personal best for the season. Hadley Cheatum of Summerland won the 400- and 800-meter dash, setting a new personal record in the latter.
THE BOYS DIVISION had no problem’s matching, and arguably surpassing, the excitement set by the girls when it came to the team competition.
West Holt’s boys went into the final two relays in third place; three points behind Neligh-Oakdale, who had led most of the day, and six behind first-place Elkhorn Valley.
The Huskies needed something big in the 4x100 to get a rally going. They got that and then some. The blue and gold finished with a final time of 45.14, breaking a meet record set by Keya Paha (45.54) in 1981.
With one race left in the 4x400, Elkhorn Valley, West Holt and Neligh-Oakdale were within three points of each other and had a chance to win by finishing ahead of the other two teams.
The Falcons started off strong and led for the first two laps. However, West Holt’s Ruben Rentschler passed Elkhorn Valley’s Adam Miller on the third lap. Once his turn was over, he handed the baton to Aaron Kraus, son of head coach Jeff Kraus, who stayed ahead to win the race and the team competition.
Going into the event, having Aaron to close it out with first place on the line made the relay that much bigger for Jeff. The event and its ending was exactly what he felt track and field should be.
“I was thinking ‘I’m glad that [Aaron’s] my anchor. I know what my kid can do, but at the same time, he had to have three other guys with him do their part to get him in the position to do it, and that’s the way a track meet should be.” Jeff Kraus said, “It should come down to the last event. I loved every minute.”
Though Neligh-Oakdale finished third, it wasn’t for a lack of production on their end. The Warriors won four events, including the high jump, where Julien Hearn set a new meet record with a final height of 6’5¼’. The earlier record was set by Chris Vacha in 2004.
“It’s amazing to be able to do something like this,” he said, “Not many people will get a chance to do something like this. It’s nice to be able to be a person that can do this.”
Hearn wasn’t the only one writing his name in the history books for the Warriors. Aiden Kuester, who entered Saturday with the best pole vault mark in Northeast Nebraska, tied a meet record by reaching 13 feet in his competition win.
The event also included Adam Miller and Ruben Rentschler, who have the second and eighth best marks in the area, respectively. The two finished right behind Kuester in the pole vault, but he was not deterred by the competition they presented him.
“I like the competition,” he said, “I feel like it makes me compete better.”
NIOBRARA VALLEY AT WEST HOLT
GIRLS: North Central 138, West Holt 134, O’Neill St. Mary’s 76.5, Boyd County 76, Elkhorn Valley 50.5, Niobrara-Verdigre 49, Summerland 38, Stuart 35, Chambers/Wheeler Central 32, Elgin Public/Pope John 21, Neligh-Oakdale 13.
Top two scorers in each event: 100: 1. Kevona Brown, WH, 13.01; 2. Jillian Buell, NC, 13.16. 200: 1. Brown, WH, 26.92; 2. J. Buell, NC, 27.10; 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:02.48; 2. Lauryn Hoffman, BOY, 1:04.41; 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:27.57; 2. Faith Williamson, ONSM, 2:31.26; 1600: 1. Williamson, ONSM, 6:03.55; 2. Paige Drueke, BOY, 6:07.14. 3200: 1. Maddie Davis, WH, 13:30.16; 2. Kaitlynn Kaup, STU, 13:35.07. 100 hurdles: 1. Cassie Neibauer, WH, 17.51; 2. Allie Cosgrove, NC, 17.53. 300: 1. Carney Black, EV, 51.29; 2. Cosgrove, NC, 52.28. 4x100: 1. West Holt (Addie Karo, Katelynn Kratz, EmiLee Walnofer, Brown) 52.31; 2. North Central, 52.43 4x400: 1. North Central (Daisy Frick, Cosgrove, Morgan Lewis, J. Buell) 4:28.49; 2. Boyd County, 4:28.91. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman, Williamson) 10:26.55; 2. North Central, 10:32.90. High jump: 1. Hunter Wiebelhaus, NC, 5-04; 2. Kratz, WH, 5-0. Pole vault: 1. Brooklyn Buell, NC, 10-0; 2. Makinely Cadwallader, WH, 8-06. Long jump: 1. Claire Whitesel, N-O, 16-04½; 2. Hoffman, BOY, 16-01. Triple jump: 1. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 34-01½; 2. Drueke, BOY, 33-04½. Shot put: 1. Mackinzie Arnholt, NC, 35-08½; 2. Lexi Schroeder, STU, 32-09. Discus: 1. Joslyn Eby, ONSM, 106-06; 2. Hoffman, BOY, 105-09.
BOYS: West Holt 119, Elkhorn Valley 118, Niobrara-Verdigre 113, North Central 77, Summerland 50, O’Neill St. Mary’s 40, Chambers/Wheeler Central 39, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, Boyd County 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 23, Stuart 17.
Top two scorers in each event: 100: 1. Caid McCart, WH, 11.25; 2. Cole Duba, CWC, 11.26. 200: 1. C. McCart, WH, 23.51; 2. Thompson, SUM, 23.62. 400: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 52.88; 2. Austin Rudolf, N-O, 53.14. 800: 1. Grant Winkelbauer, ONSM, 2:05.01; 2. Mason Hagan, North Central, 2:08.65. 1600: 1. Raden Orton, NC, 4:59.03; 2. Ian Larson, WH, 5:02.88. 3200: 1. Orton, NC, 11:03.19; 2. Eli Thiele, SUM, 11:14.21. 100 hurdles: 1. Carter Werner, EV, 43.50; 2. Aiden Kuester, N-O, 17.01. 300: 1. Zack Hartl, EV, 43.50; 2. Werner, EV, 44.93. 4x100: 1. West Holt (Aaron Kraus, Rumen Rentschler, Asher McCart, C. McCart)) 45.14; 2. North Central, 45.50. 4x400: 1. West Holt (A. McCart, Joseph Albrecht, Rentschler, Aaron Kraus) 3:37.76; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3:38.51. 4x800: 1. North Central (Zach Dickau, Orton, Hagan, Ben Bruns) 8:47.07; 2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 8:52.22. High jump: 1. Julien Hearn, N-O, 6-05¼; 2. Austin Dvorak, STU, 6-02. Pole vault: 1. Kuester, N-O, 13-0; 2. Adam Miller, EV, 12-06. Long jump: 1. Hearn, N-O, 22-03; 2. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 20-02. Triple jump: 1. Dawson Kaup, N-O, 40-10; 2. Jelinek, WH, 40-02. Shot put: 1. Chase Snyder, BOY, 51-0; 2. Gavyn Clause, EV, 41-05½. Discus: 1. Snyder, BOY, 146-04; 2. Kaup, N-O, 137-09.