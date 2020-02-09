ATKINSON – Both No. 2 seeds upset top seeds in the championship games of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament on Saturday here.
In the girls game, North Central, made up of players from Rock County and Keya Paha high schools overcame a 24-6 deficit to defeat previously undefeated Chambers/Wheeler Central 41-36.
Later, in the boys contest, O'Neill St. Mary's came from 10 points down entering the final quarter to surprise host Atkinson West Holt 56-53.
The area's top-ranked Class D girls team was in top form early. CWC outscored North Central 17-6 in the first quarter, then put up the first seven points of the second. MaKenna Pelster assisted Taylor Peter with 4:40 on the clock to give the Renegades a 24-6 lead.
“Things did not look good through the first 12 minutes,” North Central coach Alex McCleary said. “I mean we're down 24-6 and we can't make a shot. We can't get anything to go in when we do drive down the lane and it was just a matter of staying true to who we are.”
The Knights began their comeback when Brielle Bussinger drove the lane for a layup to trigger a 10-2 run to close out the first half. Hunter Wiebelhaus' 3 in the final minute pulled North Central to within 10 at the break, 26-16.
“I thought we had a couple of mental breakdowns where we didn't make great decisions and they capitalized on it,” CWC coach Laurel O'Malley said. When they went on that eight-point run at the end of the first half, it bothered us and we couldn't get our momentum back.”
The Renegades looked to have a little momentum at the start of the second half when Morgan Ramsey drew a pair of shooting fouls and made all four free throws to increase the CWC advantage to 30-16.
Then, with exactly six minutes to play in the third quarter, Miah Wiebelhaus drained the first of four 3-point shots in the period for the Knights.
“When they came out and hit those 3s in the second half, it kind of took over the momentum of the game,” O'Malley said.
Meanwhile, Ramsey, a 6 foot, 1 inch junior, picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter forcing the talented rim protector and rebounder to the bench.
“We kept attacking; we got a couple of 3s to go so they had to come out,” McCleary said. “Then we got the ball inside and that's where we got them out of position and in some foul trouble.”
A Hunter Wiebelhaus 3 late in the quarter cut the Renegades' lead to 32-30 entering the fourth.
The Knights wasted no time in taking their first lead of the game when Sydney Linse tossed in a 3 from the left wing 34 seconds into the final stanza.
Peter, attacked the basket on the other end, was fouled and made both free throws to put CWC back on top with 5:54 to play, but on the next offensive possession, Ramsey fouled out after being whistled for a charge.
Both teams struggled to score in the next four minutes. Then, with 1:53 on the clock and the score knotted at 36-all, another Renegade, six-footer Rachel Dierks committed her fifth foul.
The Knights' Jenna Hallock made one of two free throws to put the Knights on top for good, 37-36. Miah Wiebelhaus followed with a steal and layup to give North Central a three-point advantage.
The Rengades had several open looks at 3s late in the game but couldn't get anything to fall. Then with 6.6 seconds left, the Renegades fouled Bussinger, who missed both of her free throws.
Peter chased down the rebound for CWC and looked like she may have one more chance to hit a 3 and send the game into overtime.
But before she could move the ball up the court, Miah Wiebelhaus made another steal and drove for a layup just before the buzzer giving the Knights the 41-36 final margin.
North Central held CWC to just 10 points in the second half. “They just really played that lock-down man (-to-man defense) that they've always played and got stops on us that normally we can take to the hoop,” O'Malley said.
CWC's Peter, who scored 18 first-half points, finished the night with a game-high 24 while the Wiebelhaus sisters, Miah and Hunter, paced North Central with 14 and 13 respectively.
“We have to come back on Monday and get back to work,” O'Malley said. “We have a lot of season left.”
WEST HOLT and St. Mary's slugged it out early in the boys game, playing to an 11-all draw after one quarter. But the Huskies took command in the second by scoring the first 11 points. Logan Wieneke assisted Max Roberts with a layup to put the hosts up 22-11.
The Cardinals answered with buckets by Grant Winkelbuaer and Connor Semin and a Tate Thompson 3 to cut the lead to four.
West Holt finished the quarter with a 4-2 run and took a 26-20 advantage into the halftime break.
The Huskies looked to be in control for the entire third quarter. Leading 39-31, Garrison Hansen launched a 3 with just seconds left. It was an air ball, but teammate Roberts grabbed the orange sphere in mid-air and banked it home to give West Holt a 10-point lead entering the final quarter.
St. Mary's quickly cut into the Husky lead in the first three minutes with 3-point field goals from Semin, Thompson and Blake Benson.
“They threw a press on us, which was a great decision,” West Holt coach Todd Hale said. “We didn't handle that pressure very well.”
St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau said he was proud of how his team kept its composure. “We told our guys, 'You have to just keep going, keep up the intensity and stay aggressive on defense.' ”
The Cardinals' Aiden Hedstrom constantly attacked the basket and got to the free throw line in the fourth quarter, where the 6-2 sophomore went 10 for 10 and also put in a shot high off the glass to give St. Mary's a 54-53 advantage with 55 seconds to play.
It was the Cardinals' first lead of the game since 8-6 midway through the first quarter.
“He's a competitor. He can kind of take over a game, even when he has two or three guys on him,” Bulau said of Hedstrom. “He just has the kind of attack mentality,”
West Holt missed a shot that could have given it the lead on the other end. Then with 20 seconds to play, Hedstrom pulled down an offensive rebound, was fouled on a put-back attempt and drained his final two free throws.
A West Holt 3 attempt in the closing seconds fell short and the Cardinals held on for the 56-53 victory.
The loss ended a 13-game Husky win streak. “We were on a roll there and hadn't really experienced a lot of close games in the fourth quarter recently,” Hale said. “So, this will pay off. We'll learn from it.”
Hedstrom led St.Mary's with 17 points while Aaron Kraus led a balanced Husky scoring attack with 12.
“With our young guys, having a big win like this, it's a huge confidence-booster,” Bulau said. The two teams will square off again on Thursday in Atkinson.
GIRLS FINAL
North Central 6 10 14 11 – 41
CWC 17 9 6 4 – 36
NORTH CENTRAL (17-3): Brielle Bussinger 2-9 0-2 4; Keely Munger 0-6 2-2 2; Sydney Linse 1-5 0-0 3; Hunter Wiebelhaus 4-7 2-2 13; Miah Wiebelhaus 5-18 2-2 14; Jenna Hallock 1-3 2-4 4; Adyson Linse 0-0 1-4 1; Totals: 13-48 9-16 41.
CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (19-0): Michelle Koenig 1-7 1-2 3; MaKenna Pelster 0-1 0-0 0; Ryann Haburchak 0-4 0-0 0; Morgan Ramsey 1-7 4-4 7; Taylor Peter 10-24 4-4 24; Tessa Metschke 0-2 0-0 0; Rachel Dierks 1-6 0-2 2; Totals: 13-51 9-12 36
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NC 6 (S.Linse, H. Wiebelhaus 3, M. Wiebelhaus 2); CWC 1 (Ramsey).
BOYS FINAL
O'Neill St. Mary's 11 9 11 25 – 56
Atkinson West Holt 11 15 15 12 – 53
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (14-4): Tate Thompson 3-5 0-0 9; Blake Benson 3-10 0-0 9; Grant Winkelbauer 1-1 0-0 2; Connor Semin 3-9 4-4 11; Ethan Shoemaker 0-1 2-2 2; Adam Everitt 3-7 0-1 6; Aidan Hedstrom 3-13 11-12 17; Totals 16-46 17-19 56
ATKINSON WEST HOLT (17-3): Garrison Hansen 3-9 0-0 6; Tyler Larby 0-0 0-1 0; Jakeem Brown 2-4 1-2 5; Aaron Kraus 5-8 0-0 12; Logan Wieneke 4-8 2-2 10; Max Roberts 5-8 0-0 10; Joseph Seger 5-9 0-0 10; 24-46 3-5 53
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: OSM 7 (Thompson 3, Benson 3, Semin); AWH 2 (Kraus 2).